There’s nothing like having bragging rights over a sibling. For Yuma Catholic junior Trenton Blomquist, it’s a new experience.
In 2017, Blomquist watched his older brother, Austin, finish in second place in the 126-pound division for YC, as well as a third place finish in 2018.
In a family of wrestlers, there was no greater motivation for the youngest Blomquist boy to take the ultimate step, winning a state championship.
After back-to-back finishes in third place, Blomquist finally took the step to stardom, going 65-1 en route a state championship at 175 pounds, a performance worthy of 2022-23 Yuma Sun/Yuma Rotary Club Boys Wrestler of the Year honors.
“I spoke about it with him this year and I told him I was going to win it,” Blomquist said. “I did something he never did, so that gives me bragging rights. He came down from Iowa to watch me, which was very special. It was awesome for him to be there, that was very motivating for me too.”
“When you’re the smallest of three boys in the family and you grow up watching your brothers wrestle as the runt, you always want to beat your brothers,” Yuma Catholic wrestling coach Jeff Welsing said. “That was definitely one of the motivating factors for him, but overall, he’s just competitive and wants to be the best.”
Take Blomquist’s phone for example. Each day, the junior sees a reminder he set for himself after his two third place finishes to, “work harder and be the best.” Even after his YC season ended, it remains active.
“It’s always been my dream to win state,” Blomquist said. “Coming into this year I was so prepared. I got stronger and told myself to keep working and just give it my all in the wrestling room when I was in there.”
Blomquist wrestled at 170 as a freshman, 165 as a sophomore and then made the jump to the 190-pound division after YC’s football season ended. This meant he would face larger, stronger opponents.
That extra challenge didn’t matter.
Blomquist won 46 straight matches to open his junior season, taking first place at the Mountain View Duals and the Mile High Challenge. Against Mesa and in the Mountain View Duals, Blomquist faced eventual Division 1 190-pound champ Rowan Gneiting – once by pinfall and once by decision.
At the Doc Wright Invitational, the pair squared off for the third time, resulting in Blomquist’s only loss on his incredible season, a 13-6 loss by decision.
“After winning so much and my hard work paying off, I was not happy when I lost,” Blomquist said. “I needed to do more.”
He didn’t lose another match for the rest of the season, dropping down to 175 for the state tournament due to a better fit at the 190 slot within the Shamrocks team.
“We felt he would be successful wherever we put him,” Welsing said. “He does the hard stuff and takes on whatever is asked of him. at 190, he was handling bigger, stronger opponents. He takes control.”
The junior grew up at Yuma United Mixed Martial Arts, which closed its doors in March of 2022, as his mother worked the front desk. Each day, Blomquist was around the culture of wrestling and other mixed martial arts, projecting a potential future in the sport on him. However, it didn’t look as if that was going to be the case as he came into high school.
“When he was a freshman, he was leaning to trying out for basketball and not doing wrestling,” Welsing recalled. “We convinced him to come out for wrestling. I though he didn’t have a prayer at placing in state, but sure enough he showed out against some seniors and really flipped the switch.”
If you ask Blomquist why he loves the sport, he will give you a simple, humorous answer.
“I enjoy going in there and working hard, plus it’s a sport where you literally get to beat up people without getting in trouble,” Blomquist laughed. “I love the mental side of it too, Coach Welsing really pushes us to be great wrestlers, but also tries to get us to be the best we can be as men.”
The junior was also an All-Region selection on the offensive line this past fall, using his skills on the mat to put himself in advantageous positions when blocking for the Shamrocks. Being on the line is also very similar to wrestling, so it allows him to stay sharp out of season.
Heading into his senior year, Blomquist is still hyper-motivated to win another state championship, this time with a flawless record.
“I just need to keep getting better,” he said. “There are aspects of wrestling that I can improve on which I will be doing this offseason, but otherwise, I think I’ve got a pretty good shot. I’m looking forward to it.”