Last year, Yuma Catholic golfer Elizabeth Felix joined the varsity golf team at YC as a freshman, eager to prove herself in the sport she’s dedicated herself to since she was eight years old.
The only girl on the roster, Felix described herself as feeling “terrified” on the co-ed team, feeling slightly isolated amongst her group.
As a sophomore, that all changed. Welcomed into the team with open arms in her second year, Felix played with much more confidence for the Shamrocks as the No. 2 golfer on the team, recording consistent scores in the low-40s, earning herself Yuma Sun/Yuma Rotary Club Girls Golfer of the Year honors.
“I think as a freshman, I was really nervous when I got out there,” Felix recalled. “I think I only shot in the 30s once and I wasn’t even on varsity at that point. This year, I wanted to shoot better and prove that I belonged.”
Felix certainly did that, recording a season average of 40.5, with a low round of 37 against Pusch Ridge and Valley Christian. At the Division III State Tournament at Omni National in Tucson, Felix finished tied for 44th place out of 86 total competitors.
For Felix, golf is an escape from reality, and she’s felt that way about the game for a long time. When she was younger, Felix struggled with anxiety, however, the links always seemed to wash away her troubles.
“I’ve struggled with anxiety since the third grade, and I’d go out on the course and it would all just go away,” Felix explained. “I enjoy not having to worry about being anxious when I’m out there. When I play golf, my head is entirely focused on the shots in the game.”
Felix’s golf career began around the age of eight, and she’s been a big piece of the golf community in Yuma ever since. With the assistance of local PGA pro Mark Croft at Yuma Golf and Country Club, Felix has ascended the ranks through various age groups and junior competitions to get to where she is today.
Recently, Felix has also received assistance and guidance from the seniors on the YC golf team, Luke Stallworth and Austin Estes.
“They’ve helped me a lot and opened up to me as a sophomore,” Felix said. “They made me feel like I was really, truly a member of the team this year.”
“I got to play once with Luke and he was very nice to me the whole round – always making sure I stayed positive and kept my focus after a bad shot.”
Stallworth, a three-time Yuma Sun/Yuma Rotary Club Boys Golfer of the Year, also reflected on Felix’s growth during his time as her teammate.
“She just seemed so little at first, it’s been kind of like watching her grow up,” he said, laughing. “She’s been awesome and puts in a lot of work. She loves the game and has very good parents who are very involved and they help out a lot. It’s been fun to have her on the team – she humbles all the other guys.”
With two years down and two more to go in her high school career, Felix has earned her rightful spot on the team, and with Stallworth departing, she may be YC’s No. 1 in the coming years. Regardless, she’s ready to take on whichever challenges come her way.
“I’d like to work on my chipping this summer – that’s where I need to improve on the most,” Felix said. “I want to improve my short game and get to the point where I can consistently shoot in the 30s. I’ve still got a handful of bad habits with my swing that I need to grind out, but I’m getting there for sure.”