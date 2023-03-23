Gila Ridge girls soccer had its best season in school history this past winter, going 14-4-1 including a trip to the 6A State Playoffs. However, every great team has at least one great player, and in the case of the 2022-23 Hawks, there’s no question that the standout was the sophomore forward Millie Vega.

As a freshman, Vega opened eyes and grabbed attention with her goal-scoring ability, tallying 18 goals and four assists in just her first year of varsity soccer. However, there was much more in store for Vega in Carolina blue.

