Gila Ridge girls soccer had its best season in school history this past winter, going 14-4-1 including a trip to the 6A State Playoffs. However, every great team has at least one great player, and in the case of the 2022-23 Hawks, there’s no question that the standout was the sophomore forward Millie Vega.
As a freshman, Vega opened eyes and grabbed attention with her goal-scoring ability, tallying 18 goals and four assists in just her first year of varsity soccer. However, there was much more in store for Vega in Carolina blue.
This season, Vega exploded on offense for 28 goals and 14 assists, finishing second in 6A in assists and third in goals and points, rightfully earning her recognition as the 2022-23 Yuma Sun/Yuma Rotary Club Girls Soccer Player of the Year.
“This year one of my goals was to win this award, which I’m super happy about and thankful for,” Vega said. “I did my best to step it up this year and that started with contributing more to the scoring effort by getting my teammates involved. I’m grateful for them and all of this would be impossible without them.”
For Vega, the surprising part about the season wasn’t that she would up her goal total by 10, as another one of her objectives was to find the back of the net 20 or more times. What as a shock was how she passed the ball, recording more than triple the amount of assists she had as a freshman.
“I was totally surprised when the assists started to happen,” Vega explained. “I realized that if I’m somewhere that I can get the ball in, I can give it to someone who has a better chance to score than me.”
“The chemistry was much better with this team and I also realized it wasn’t all about me scoring the goals. I wanted to contribute to my teammates more and I became more of a passer than what I was and when you give, you get.”
While she may have developed her passing skills more this season, there’s no denying Vega’s ability to find the back of the net. Her soccer career dates back to age three, 13 years ago. By the time she was in elementary school, Vega began to play club soccer as one of a handful of girls in her age group, competing with and against boys in Yuma.
“Playing against the boys, even at a young age was a challenge because they were stronger, even if we were young,” Vega said. “The boys played against us like we were equals, didn’t treat us any differently and that helped me develop a lot.”
Furthermore, Vega and a handful of her current Gila Ridge teammates competed for the club, Spartans FC, on the girls team in the local San Luis women’s league during junior high.
“You can totally tell that a lot of that time playing against tough competition when she was younger has really rubbed off on her in a good way,” Gila Ridge head coach Cooper Cox said. “She’s not very fast at all or particularly strong, but her soccer IQ is the best in Yuma and probably among the best in the state. She has so much poise under pressure and calmness with the ball at her feet.”
The results speak for themselves. In a 16-0 win over Camelback on Dec 8, she had five goals and three assists. Against Yuma High, Vega scored five goals and recorded an assist. She had five multi-goal games and recorded a point in 15 of 17 games for the Hawks.
With her vast improvement in 2023, there is so much more on the table for Vega to do in her remaining two years at Gila Ridge and the prospect of what the sophomore is capable of is truly exciting.
“I’ve challenged her for next year already,” Cox said. “The sky is the limit for her and if she can find a way to not focus on the point totals and instead focus on giving to her teammates, it will come right back to her. It’s totally possible she improves on her numbers next year, but I also challenged her to work on her speed and weak foot.”
“If she can improve in those aspect and keep doing what she’s doing for us, then she’s going to be very dangerous.”