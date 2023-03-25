Following the 2020-2021 girls wrestling season in Yuma, there was a void to fill in the sport. Two-time state champion Carolina Moreno, now a two-time NAIA national champion at Southern Oregon University, had graduated from Kofa and the next big thing in the sport in Yuma was yet to emerge.
That is, until Gila Ridge sophomore Kennedy Farrar stepped into the fray. With a sixth-place finish as a freshman and third-place finish as a sophomore in the AIA State Championships competing in the 100-pound division, Farrar is one of the brightest prospects to become the next standout in Yuma County.
As just a sophomore, Farrar wrestled to a 30-3 record this season, winning three tournaments, along with her third place finish in state, making her the rightful candidate for 2022-23 Yuma Sun/Yuma Rotary Club Girls Wrestler of the Year.
“Having Kennedy as a wrestler is really going to spark what we want to become as a program here at Gila Ridge,” Gila Ridge wrestling coach Abel VillaMoreno said. “She alone puts girls wrestling on the map for our city, especially with some of the tough competition she has to here locally in her weight class. She proves that she wants to be the best on a daily basis.”
Farrar was born into a family of wrestlers, as her father competed at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Prescott, as well as Arizona State. She began to wrestle at age six and despite a few breaks in between, never stopped.
“I love how it makes me stronger and helps me with everything I do,” Farrar said. “It’s good for my mentality and good for my future.”
Farrar is smaller than her peers in the 100-pound division, but that doesn’t deter the sophomore, but she enjoys the challenge of facing heavier, potentially stronger opponents and adjusts her style to the opposition.
“I have to push through a lot against my opponents,” Farrar said. “Not only is it a physical challenge, but it can be a mental one too.”
“She is a little undersized, but she doesn’t let that deter her,” VillaMoreno said. “She makes her own adjustments for that to take on the big dogs and show everybody what it takes to win. She sets the tone.”
“She has to prepare even harder to account for those differences. She told me at one point she got up every day for a month straight and did morning sprints to get her conditioning right. She does all the things outside the wrestling room to be prepared.”
Farrar’s greatest battles came this year against three-time state champion Bella Bocenagra out Liberty in Peoria. In the final of the Flowing Wells Girls Invitational, Farrar outlasted her opponent in a 4-2 win by decision in one of the biggest wins of her high school career.
“Wins like that show she’s ready to be the best,” VillaMoreno added. “It speaks to how hard she works and her overall athleticism and strengths.”
In their second meeting, Bocenagra got the best of Farrar, beating the sophomore in the semifinals of the state tournament by decision 4-1, but nonetheless, Farrar had proved herself as a bonafide contender for a championship. More recently, she finished fourth in the USA Wrestling Girls Folkstyle Nationals, representing Team Arizona.
In the eyes of VillaMoreno, Farrar has a chance to be one of the best wrestlers that Yuma has ever seen, with an astounding amount of potential to be a figure in the sport that is remembered for her ability, commitment and accomplishments.
“I really think she can be not only the first Gila Ridge girls state champ, but potentially even a two-time champ,” VillaMoreno said. “When you think about Yuma girls wrestling you think about Moreno, but Kennedy is starting to make her own waves and she’s definitely the name that’s being talked about right now.”