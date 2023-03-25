Following the 2020-2021 girls wrestling season in Yuma, there was a void to fill in the sport. Two-time state champion Carolina Moreno, now a two-time NAIA national champion at Southern Oregon University, had graduated from Kofa and the next big thing in the sport in Yuma was yet to emerge.

That is, until Gila Ridge sophomore Kennedy Farrar stepped into the fray. With a sixth-place finish as a freshman and third-place finish as a sophomore in the AIA State Championships competing in the 100-pound division, Farrar is one of the brightest prospects to become the next standout in Yuma County.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you