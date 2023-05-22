Two years ago, a 16-year-old Luke Stallworth climbed to the top of the high school golf realm in Yuma County, earning his first Yuma Sun/Yuma Rotary Club Boys Golfer of the Year award as a sophomore, just one year into his golfing career.
No longer is Stallworth just a player with natural talent and quick learning skills, he’s matured into a senior who enjoys the challenge and knows how to keep his emotions in check, skills which allowed him to produce his most successful season yet for the Shamrocks.
With an round average floating just over par, as well as a Top 20 finish in this year’s Division III State Tournament, Stallworth earned his third consecutive Yuma Sun/Yuma Rotary Club Boys Golfer of the Year award in his senior season.
Above all other aspects of the game, Stallworth loves the challenge that comes with the game of golf, and how you can always improve in certain areas, no matter how talented you are.
“I love that you can’t be perfect in golf,” he explained. “You always have to work hard to get better. Everyone who plays the game is constantly working on themselves and almost always battling with themselves as well.”
Over the past four years, golf has become a huge part of the senior’s life, so much so that it’s changed the way he looks at the world around him, as well as himself.
“There are so many different areas you can focus on in golf,” Stallworth stated. “You have your driver, irons, wedges, putting and you have to put it all together to be the best you can. It’s kind of like in life, if one of those things is off, your whole round and life can be changed. You have to do the best you can to adapt and overcome.”
Heading into the season, Stallworth had two goals in mind. Reach an average score around par, 36, and finish in the Top 10 in the state tournament. He looked to former Shamrocks standout R.J. Wood, who won numerous state titles for YC in the late 2000s, sparking a professional career in the game.
“He set the bar for golf here,” Stallworth said. “We did a lot of work this summer and I learned a lot from him. He was a huge key to my success this year.”
Stallworth’s best highlight from his senior season came at the Tigers Invitational at Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course in Kingman. On the first day, Stallworth shot 67, five under par for his best round of the season. He shot two over on the second day, finishing in third overall.
At state, he hoped to have a similar result, but a nagging wrist injury proved to be his downfall. Even after a cortisone shot and attempts to go inside and relieve inflammation, Stallworth was forced to play the Division III State Tournament at Omni National Tucson not at full strength. He finished with a 75 on day one and 73 on day two for a total of 148, tied for 18th place.
“It was a bummer because it all kind of seemed to go against me right around the most important tournament of the year,” he reflected. “I went in not as confident as I would’ve liked to be.”
“I was happy with how I played considering the circumstances, but I wish it would’ve been a little different.”
After three strong years on the top of the Yuma golf scene, Stallworth reflected on the little things he’ll miss most in his time playing for YC.
“There’s nothing like packing into a van with some of your best buddies and going to play a great golf course,” he said. “It’s the most fun thing in the world, walking golf holes with your friends and then dialing it in to hit your shot. I’ll miss that dynamic the most.”