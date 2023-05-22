Two years ago, a 16-year-old Luke Stallworth climbed to the top of the high school golf realm in Yuma County, earning his first Yuma Sun/Yuma Rotary Club Boys Golfer of the Year award as a sophomore, just one year into his golfing career.

No longer is Stallworth just a player with natural talent and quick learning skills, he’s matured into a senior who enjoys the challenge and knows how to keep his emotions in check, skills which allowed him to produce his most successful season yet for the Shamrocks.

