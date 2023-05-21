After an incredible junior season in which she won the 2021-22 Yuma Sun/Yuma Rotary Softball Player of the Year award, Cibola senior Miranda Salcido had just one goal in mind for her final year of high school softball.
She had already made her name known throughout Yuma County with an incredible junior campaign, setting high stats and meeting the lofty expectations that came with her addition to the Cibola roster.
Only playing two seasons at Cibola, Salcido spent most of her education in homeschool and online courses, as she focused on her softball career playing club ball and in the Mexican National Team organization, but her senior year will go down as a memorable one, both on and off the field. This year, all she wanted to do was have fun.
“I wanted to walk the line in person, so this was the next big step for me,” Salcido said. “Waiting until my senior year to go to in-person school was nerve-racking, but I was relieved that I got to finally be a part of it all.”
Fun she certainly had, both on and off the field. Salcido was finally able to build a constant bond with some of her former club teammates, now on the Cibola roster with her. This comfort was reflected in her performance on the field, posting a .463 batting average and 1.387 OPS, as she recorded 38 hits, seven home runs and 28 runs batted in. Along with a serviceable 4-7 record, sub-five ERA and a strikeout to walk ratio of just under 2-to-1, Salcido earned her second consecutive Yuma Sun/Yuma Rotary Club Softball Player of the Year award.
“It’s crazy to be picked for this award twice in a row,” Salcido said. “I just wanted to go out there and have my fun. I appreciate being recognized like this twice and it’s a good feeling that all my hard work has paid off to this degree.”
“She’s been an asset to our program this year both at the plate and in the circle,” Cibola head coach Shelly Baumann said. “She is an awesome hitter and an outstanding pitcher. She makes our team better with her leadership and positive attitude.”
After a tough start to the season in non-section play, Salcido brought the pain against region opponents when the time came around. Against Gila Ridge and San Luis in the 6A Desert Southwest Region, Salcido hit for a .650 average and had a 1.250 slugging percentage and an OPS of almost 2.000. It would make sense that Salcido’s favorite part about playing softball is hitting.
“She knows exactly which pitch she can drive,” Baumann said. “She knows where she wants to hit it and puts it there. She knows which pitch she can hit out of the park and with the correct bat angle. She’s just awesome in the box.”
Despite her batting prowess, surprisingly, her favorite memory from the season stems from the circle. Salcido began pitching around age 12, feeling that she wasn’t doing enough on defense. Six years later, she found herself in the circle on senior day, pitching against San Luis in front of a packed crowd on a hot Friday afternoon in April.
“There’s a lot of things I look back on, but senior day is the biggest one,” she recalled. “I was given the ball on my senior day, pitching at our field and just went out there and did my best with my teammates behind me.”
A 10-0, five-inning win, Salcido pitched a complete game shutout, allowing just one hit with four strikeouts.
Salcido also worked on her leadership skills as a senior, setting an example for her younger teammates and even her counterparts on the JV level.
“Towards the end of the season we played a lot of difficult games and we were starting to get drained,” Salcido said. “I went about encouraging my teammates when I could and tried to keep the motivation up. I also liked to set an example for the JV girls, asking them how their day was, just talking with them. I only did two years of high school softball and that was challenging, so four years is not an easy commitment, so I liked to try and help with that in any way.”
Heading to ASU this fall, Salcido is unsure about the future of her softball career, but wants to be remembered as a happy, outgoing player who performed to the best of her abilities.
“I want to be remembered as someone who was a happy, encouraging teammate,” she stated. “Both on and off the field. Maybe as a great hitter as well.”