From national championship contenders in basketball and soccer to individual state champions, it was a banner year for Yuma area athletics in 2022.
1. AWC men’s soccer finishes second in the nation
Arizona Western College’s men’s soccer team rolled up an 18-3 record in 2022 which ended with a 2-0 loss to Monroe College, out of New Rochelle, N.Y., in the National Junior College Athletic Association Division I Men’s Soccer Championship game in Melbourne, Fla.
AWC entered the tournament seeded No. 7 while Monroe was seeded No. 3.
The Matadors’ sophomore goalkeeper, Atsuki Soto, was named NJCAA Division I First Team All American for the season while sophomore midfielder Shoki Yoshisa and sophomore defenseman Nozomu Kamei were named Second Team All American.
Also, AWC Head Coach Kenny Dale and assistant coaches Fabian Munoz, Admir Balicevac, Tim Dennison and Tom vonAhlefeld were voted the United Soccer Coaches Men’s Division 1 Junior College West Region Regional Staff of the Year.
2. 4A newbie Yuma Catholic reaches state football playoffs
Yuma Catholic High School’s varsity football team found itself in uncharted waters when the Arizona Interscholastic Association moved the Shamrocks up from the 3A Conference in 2021 to the 4A Conference in 2022.
But the perennial Arizona high school football power adapted quickly, put together a 9-3 record overall, 3-1 in the 4A West Region, and qualified for the post-season state championship playoffs. There, the Shamrocks disposed of Buckeye in the first round before losing a 35-34 decision to Lake Havasu High School in the quarterfinals.
Among Yuma Catholic’s other notable accomplishments in 2022 was a 62-0 win over Yuma Union High School District opponent Cibola High School, which was a member of the 6A Conference at the time. It was the first time Yuma Catholic had ever played Cibola in varsity football.
3. Criminals football comes up a winner in new conference
Speaking of football teams that made themselves comfortable in new surroundings, Yuma High School dropped to the 3A Conference in 2022 after being in 4A for a number of years, and put together the team’s first winning record since 2005, going 7-3 overall, 4-2 in the 3A West Region.
Unfortunately, the Criminals’ record was not considered good enough by the Arizona Interscholastic Association to warrant a post-season playoff berth.
That wasn’t the only bad news for the Criminals, however. Head Coach Bo Seibel submitted his resignation at the end of the fall semester.
“Life is about growth and moving forward, like we preach as a program. Unfortunately my time in Yuma has come to an end and I personally decided to start the next chapter closer to family and friends,” said Seibel.
“Coaching is a full-time commitment especially in today’s competitive world. This takes a vision and full support from parts of the school way above the head coach. Sometimes these visions and support don’t always match and you have to to find a place that will embrace this shared vision.”
4. Kofa’s Moreno still undefeated, still state champ
Kofa High School’s Damian Moreno finished the 2021-2022 wrestling season with an undefeated record and as Arizona’s 6A Conference state champion at 106 pounds.
As a matter of fact, in two years, Moreno, then a junior, was a combined 64-0, and also won the 6A state title in 2020-2021.
5. AWC women’s soccer has stellar season
Arizona Western College’s women’s soccer team put together a 13-0 record during the 2022 regular season, the first time that feat has been accomplished in AWC history. The Matadors then won the National Junior College Athletic Association Region 1 championship, beating Cochise College 5-0, but lost their only game of the season in the NJCAA West District Championship, a 5-3 defeat at the hands of Salt Lake Community College. It was a match that ended 0-0 after regulation, and went through two scoreless overtime periods before being decided by PKs.
The Matadors finished 14-1 and led the nation in scoring, but did not receive an at-large berth to the NJCAA Division I National Championship tournament, which was won by Salt Lake.
AWC Coach Ivan Dizdar was named the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference Coach of the Year, and sophomore forward Jaeda Centeno was named NJCAA Division I Second Team All American.
6. AIA realigns Yuma-area football teams
The governing body for high school athletics in the Grand Canyon State, the Arizona Interscholastic Association, ruled officially in January that Yuma Union High School District football teams Yuma High School and Kofa High School would be changing conferences along with Yuma Catholic High School.
Yuma was moved down from the 4A Conference to the 3A Conference, and Kofa was moved down from 5A to 4A. Yuma Catholic, on the other hand, was moved up from 3A to 4A.
The schools competed at those levels in 2022. But at its December 2022 meeting, the AIA made more changes for YUHSD schools, dropping Cibola High School from 6A to 5A, and moving Kofa, which won one game in 2022, down another rung, to 3A.
7. Interim coach takes YC baseball to state semifinals
Yuma Catholic High School’s varsity baseball team changed head coaches shortly after the 2022 season started, turning the reins over to JV Coach Judd Thrower.
Thrower then led the Shamrocks all way to the Arizona Interscholastic Association 3A Conference State Championship Tournament semifinals, where they lost a best-of-three matchup (2-1) to American Leadership Academy-Gilbert North and were eliminated.
The Shamrocks finished the season 19-7 overall and won the 3A West Region Championship with an 8-0 record. They finished the regular season with a 10-game winning streak.
Thrower has since been officially named the Shamrocks’ head varsity baseball coach.
8. AWC women’s basketball goes to national tournament
In what was supposed to be veteran head Coach Patrick Cunningham’s last season before retiring, the Arizona Western College’s women’s basketball team put together a 30-3 overall record, an 18-2 record in the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference, and qualified for the National Junior College Athletic Association Division I Championship Tournament.
At the NJCAA championship tournament the No. 8-seeded Matadors won their opening-round game but were eliminated in the second round by eventual national champion Tyler Junior College our of Tyler Texas.
Cunningham has since returned for the 2022-2023 season.
“There was nobody else,” for the job, said Cunningham.
9. Shamrocks’ Stallworth rewrites record books
Richard Stallworth may not have a championship ring to show for his three years as Yuma Catholic High School’s starting varsity quarterback, but Arizona certainly knows who he is.
During the 2022 season Stallworth threw 52 touchdown passes, which gave him a state record 168 career touchdown passes – at all levels. He also passed for 3,924 yards, which established him as Arizona’s all-time best with 12,590 career yards – again, at all levels.
He had already set the state record – at all levels – for passing yards in a single season, 4,863 (2021) and touchdown passes thrown in a single season, 67 (2021).
10. Yuma Catholic wrestling finishes second at state
In Yuma Catholic High School’s second season under new head Coach Jeff Welsing, the Shamrocks finished second at the Arizona Interscholastic Association Division IV State Championship Tournament, 26 points behind champion Morenci.
The year before, the Shamrocks finished second, also to Morenci, by 117 points.
At the 2021-2022 tournament, the top finishers for Yuma Catholic were Khel Lipumano, who won the 106-pound state championship; Mikey Doerr, who was second at 113; Easton Jones, who was fourth at 126; Jose Macias, who was third at 138; and Trenton Blomquist, who was third at 165.