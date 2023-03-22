2023 Boys Basketball Player of the Year
Cibola High School senior forward Derek Stanley is the 2023 Boys Basketball Yuma Sun/Yuma Rotary Club Player of the Year.

 Photo by Randy Hoeft/Yuma Sun

Cibola senior forward Derek Stanley isn’t your ordinary basketball player. Many aspects separate the three-year varsity player from the pack, such as his elite defensive skills, ability to run the floor and attack the basket.

Above all else though, it’s the amount of emotion and energy he brings to the game that led Stanley to being named the 2022-23 Yuma Sun/Yuma Rotary Club Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

