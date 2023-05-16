In track and field, most athletes can be categorized into groups of events, such as explosive, short distance events, long distance events or strictly field events.
For the 2023 Yuma Sun/Yuma Rotary Club Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year, Gila Ridge senior Ketch Sulpizio, it’s a bit different.
The YUHSD champion in three events, Sulpizio found success in the pole vault, triple jump and 110 meter hurdles, a diverse selection which all fit his skill set.
Originally a baseball player, Sulpizio was coaxed into trying track when it looked as if his big league dreams weren’t panning out the way he had planned as a freshman at Gila Ridge. Standing at six-foot-three, when he joined track, he was an easy pick for the hurdles, but he wasn’t sold on it.
“Coach was instantly like, ‘Hey you’re six-three, let’s put you in the hurdles!’,” Sulpizio recalled. “He instantly threw me into the fire with hurdles and we got off to a rough start because the 300 meter hurdles is the worst event in history in my eyes.”
“After running the 110 (meter hurdles) I just felt so much more comfortable doing that. My form was a little off and it was shorter, so I didn’t have to run as far and I didn’t have to do the pole vault and 300 hurdles back-to-back, which was really tough.”
As a sophomore making waves in the hurdles, Sulpizio was also convinced to go out for pole vault by fellow senior and All-Region team selection Jonathan Lopez. Initially a skeptic, Sulpizio had seen horror videos of pole vault attempts gone wrong and quite literally, did not want to touch the event with a ten-foot pole.
“Jonathan wanted to try pole vault and I thought it was scary,” Sulpizio said. “I had seen videos of people just eating it online and that made me worried, but (Jonathan) did it, so I just stuck with him and ended up doing it all season.”
“I try to encourage kids who have the physical traits for pole vault to go out and give it a try,” Gila Ridge track and field coach Jensen Roseboom said. “Ketch has long limbs and the right frame for it, he’s just built like a pole vaulter. So, it was a matter of getting that repetition and teaching him the motions that was key for the success early on.”
In order to get Sulpizio to fully commit to the event, the Gila Ridge coaching staff had some incentives in place when Sulpizio had his doubts.
“You use your left arm to really bend the pole during the motion to get up in the air,” Sulpizio explained. “I wasn’t the best at committing the transition from straight to bending with my arm, so there came a point if I didn’t bend my arm then I had to run 400 meters, or a lap around the track for conditioning. That fixed the problem.”
Following his sophomore season, Sulpizio worked hard to improve in the hurdles and pole vault, adding long jump and high jump to his repertoire. When the high jump wasn’t yielding the desired results, Sulpizio transitioned to the triple jump. Over time he gradually improved and was poised to compete for numerous school records as a senior.
Sulpizio didn’t just turn in better results during events as he became more comfortable – he also became a figure for others to look up to.
“We don’t do formal team captains, but he’s somebody who I don’t recall ever missing a practice and he leads by example by the amount of work he puts in during the regular season and offseason,” Roseboom said. “Underclassmen and even his peers in his grade have watched as he has progressed from somebody who is just competitive in Yuma, to being competitive at a state level. His hard work has really paid off in the long run.”
After a disappointing finish at the state championships last year, Sulpizio came back as a senior with high aspirations and a sharp, experienced mentality. This showed, as he tied the school record in pole vault in the first meet of the season.
Unfortunately, Sulpizio would be unable to shake the 13’6” he turned in to tie the school record, recording three more across the remainder of the season.
At district, he easily cruised to a new personal record in the 110 meter hurdles with a 15.65, two seconds faster than his closest competition. He narrowly lost to his friend Lopez in the long jump for second place. He won both the triple jump and pole vault as well. His numbers in both events were good enough to qualify for the Division I state meet.
At the AIA Division I meet, Sulpizio tied for sixth place with a 13’6”, unable to break the deadlock with the mark he set early in the season. He finished 17th in the hurdles. His pole vault mark remained good enough to receive an invite to the AIA All Division State meet, where he was the only male athlete out of Yuma to attend. Sulpizio tied for 16th, last among athletes who recorded a successful attempt. 31 total athletes were listed as participants in the event.
Despite the results, Sulpizio wants to be remembered as someone who worked his way up from knowing nothing about track, as well as a figure whose name will stay in the halls and record books of Gila Ridge for the foreseeable future.
“I’m really proud of all the improvements I’ve made,” Sulpizio said. “It’s been a good ride and I’m proud of what I’ve accomplished.”
Sulpizio will attend the University of Arizona this fall to pursue a degree in business management. Through participation in club athletics and his own dedication, he hopes to keep participating in track and field for the Wildcats one day.