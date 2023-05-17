When it comes to track and field, there may not be another athlete in Yuma County with as diverse of a skillset as Cibola senior Kiara Chavez.
The YUHSD champ in three widely different events, Chavez has tried nearly every event at her disposal since joining the Raiders’ track and field program as a freshman, finally finding her bread and butter events as senior, earning her the title of 2023 Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year.
Originally a basketball and volleyball player, Chavez began to pave her way through a high school athletics career in track as a sophomore after the pandemic cut her freshman season short. Her initial reasoning behind her participation in the sport was to stay in shape for her other athletic commitments.
Cibola track and field coach Jose Villasenor was Chavez’s sophomore english teacher at the time, and knew she had the athletic potential to be something special.
“I knew she was already a multi-sport athlete and she’s very smart too,” Villasenor said. “When she was playing basketball and volleyball and even track and field, it wasn’t just about her giving it her all and going from there. She would go out and evaluate situations and plot her moves, which I think is what separates her from the typical athlete.”
Once she began to cut her teeth in track and field, Chavez became curious, wanting to try more than just the sprinting and jumping events that she was initially placed in. She was also potentially slated to participate in the heptathlon, requiring her to experiment with other events.
“She always wants to do better and asks to try new things or wants to figure out how to do things differently to improve,” Villasenor added. “Originally she was a sprinter, but at one point we tried her out in the 800 meters as an alternate and without having any prior knowledge she went out and crushed it.”
“She’s got more grit and heart than most.”
Since she began her track and field career, Chavez has participated in the following events in meets: 200 meters, 400 meters, 800 meters, 4x100 relay, 4x400 relay, javelin and long jump. In practice, she’s dabbled in the shot put, and other field events.
This open-mindedness is reflected in Chavez’s favorite memory as a member of Raider track and field – and no, it’s not her numerous district titles across her career, or her participation in the Division I Championships.
“My favorite memory is trying to learn how to do the hurdles a few years ago,” Chavez recalled. “I was stumbling and falling and it was a really challenging event to learn, one of the hardest, so I enjoyed that challenge.”
More than anything else though, Chavez fell in love with the javelin. One of the main reasons she tried so many events was due to suggestions by teammates and friends which is exactly how she found herself throwing.
“Javelin is one of the events she did that really surprised me,” Villasenor said. “I knew she was the athlete that would be able to do it, but she watched one of her close friends last year do well and she said she wanted to do the same thing.”
As a senior, Chavez recorded a 117-9 in this year’s District Championships, one of three first-place nods she acquired in just a matter of hours. It was also a personal best and a top 10 mark in the state. She also took first in the 4x100 and long jump. She attended the Division I State Championships, placing 17th with a 91-3.
On top of all of her accomplishments, Chavez sets an example for her peers, inspiring others to be open-minded and try new events despite fear or adversity.
“Others see her finishing her reps and running 200s or her 100s and it inspires them to go do it and push through for themselves,” Villasenor said. “She is a quiet leader who leads by example, while also picking others up when they need it.”
Chavez is still making her college decision, but would like to find a school where she is able to continue her track and field endeavors, while also pursuing a degree in criminal justice.