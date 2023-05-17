When it comes to track and field, there may not be another athlete in Yuma County with as diverse of a skillset as Cibola senior Kiara Chavez.

The YUHSD champ in three widely different events, Chavez has tried nearly every event at her disposal since joining the Raiders’ track and field program as a freshman, finally finding her bread and butter events as senior, earning her the title of 2023 Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you