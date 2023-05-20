Yuma Catholic senior Nomar Topete isn’t the tallest, strongest or fastest baseball player you’ll ever lay your eyes on, but when you do watch what he’s capable of, you’d fully understand why he was the unquestioned star of this year’s Shamrocks’ squad.
Topete hit for a .518 batting average and 1.233 OPS, while also going 8-1 on the mound with a 2.03 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 44 innings pitched. He was the 3A West Region Player of the Year, 3A First Team All-State and now caps off his resume as the Yuma Sun/Yuma Rotary Club Baseball Player of the Year.
Like most young boys, Topete was ushered into baseball at a young age by his father. He began by playing tee ball, then coach pitch, mostly in Mexico. Tony Topete, Nomar’s father, brought all of his sons into the sport, but at age 12, it became serious for Nomar – he even knew where he wanted to play.
“My goal was always to play baseball for Yuma Catholic,” Topete said. “Even from a young age I knew that I liked the school and how it would set me up for my future – I always wanted to be a Shamrock.”
“My dad has been my biggest baseball mentor,” Topete said. “He’s calmed me down, hyped me up, practiced with me. He tells me what I need to work on, what I’m doing right and what I’m doing wrong. I wouldn’t be here without him.”
Eventually, Topete did make it to Yuma Catholic, and it all came together for him as a sophomore, when he went a collective 13-for-15 at the plate during a one week span – an eye-opening experience that made him realize his potential.
Topete also had experience pitching across the early years of his career, but began to show his abilities on the bump as a sophomore as well, getting solid experience on the JV team, as the varsity squad boasted an impenetrable rotation.
Over time, he worked hard in the summers through tournaments and YC’s summer throwing programs, mostly improving the command and break of his secondary pitches.
“He just took off this year for us on the mound,” YC head coach Judd Thrower said. “We came in this year thinking that we could probably use him more often on the mound and he just got better and better. He had confidence in all of his pitches and then just kept it going as the year progressed.”
The pinnacle of Topete’s pitching prowess came at the end of the season, in which he threw a no-hitter against Odyssey Institute on his senior day, an achievement which was extra personal.
Just over two weeks prior to the no-hitter, the Minotaur scored seven runs off of Topete. Only two were earned, but seven runs on eight hits did not sit well with him, and he certainly wasn’t going to let that slide on his senior day either.
“They thought they were going to come down and beat us – spoil our senior day,” Topete said. “I said absolutely not, and put everything I could into that game – I did research online on their guys and used my personal motivation to prepare myself and came through.”
He threw a complete game no-hitter, a walk away from a perfect game, with nine strikeouts in a five-inning run-rule victory.
However, for Topete, his feelings for pitching don’t even come close to his love for hitting.
“It’s my favorite part about baseball,” Topete said. “Hitting is the best thing ever. It takes hours and hours of practice – you go and hit on off days with your fiends and it all usually pays off at the end of the day.”
Topete had 47 hits this season, along with 12 doubles, 22 runs scored and 33 RBIs.
Above all else though, Topete proved to be the ultimate leader for the young YC squad. One of just two seniors on the team, Topete was constantly vocal and fiery, motivating his teammates and keeping them in check.
“I like to pick up my guys,” Topete explained. “Hype them up and show them that I believe in them and they should believe in themselves. When they make a mistake, I like to help them let it go and reset. Being a leader was everything to me this year.”
“I want to be remembered as the guy who was the leader on my team and was the best teammate possible.”
For Thrower, Topete’s impact and legacy goes beyond just that.
“He’s a guy who maximized his talent to the best of his ability,” Thrower said. “He’s not the tallest, drop-dead special, but he maximizes his talents. He plays the game the right way. He’s a great kid who hustles on and off the field and helps out his teammates in as many ways as a high school player can.”