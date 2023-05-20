Yuma Catholic senior Nomar Topete isn’t the tallest, strongest or fastest baseball player you’ll ever lay your eyes on, but when you do watch what he’s capable of, you’d fully understand why he was the unquestioned star of this year’s Shamrocks’ squad.

Topete hit for a .518 batting average and 1.233 OPS, while also going 8-1 on the mound with a 2.03 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 44 innings pitched. He was the 3A West Region Player of the Year, 3A First Team All-State and now caps off his resume as the Yuma Sun/Yuma Rotary Club Baseball Player of the Year.

