Just a few years ago, San Luis senior Derick Aguirre sat in his room, scanning YouTube for tennis highlights. Not avid on team sports, Aguirre wanted to test his luck in tennis, betting on himself in the rigorous individual activity. He used the popular media platform to study the styles and skills of the world’s best players, taking mental notes on which ones he wanted to try and input into his own game.

Less than three years later, Aguirre stands atop the Yuma County boys tennis pedestal after accumulating a 25-3 varsity record, a Crim Smash Tournament title and now, 2023 Yuma Sun/Yuma Rotary Club Boys Tennis Player of the Year honors.

