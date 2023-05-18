Just a few years ago, San Luis senior Derick Aguirre sat in his room, scanning YouTube for tennis highlights. Not avid on team sports, Aguirre wanted to test his luck in tennis, betting on himself in the rigorous individual activity. He used the popular media platform to study the styles and skills of the world’s best players, taking mental notes on which ones he wanted to try and input into his own game.
Less than three years later, Aguirre stands atop the Yuma County boys tennis pedestal after accumulating a 25-3 varsity record, a Crim Smash Tournament title and now, 2023 Yuma Sun/Yuma Rotary Club Boys Tennis Player of the Year honors.
“I worked really hard to get here, and I did a lot of it on my own,” Aguirre said. “That makes me really proud, to know that I tried this sport and pushed myself to get this far.”
When he was younger, Aguirre dabbled in typical youth sports such as baseball and soccer, but they never satisfied his athletic desires. While playing team sports is a common bond for many and society carries a high value on athletic teamwork, not everyone is made for that, Aguirre included.
“I learned to enjoy the independence of tennis,” he explained. “I know the results are on me and only me, so I like to work hard to make sure I accomplish my goals. The pressure is what drives me.”
Wanting to challenge himself from an individual perspective, he tried tennis as a freshman at San Luis and learned the basics of the sport, just before the pandemic derailed his development.
Aguirre headed to Mexico after COVID-19 shut down school, but continued to play tennis as a hobby, learning new tricks and traits from YouTube and hours of practice.
As a sophomore, Aguirre made varsity for the Sidewinders, playing as the team’s No. 3, a big jump from JV, but still not big enough.
Between sophomore and junior year, it all clicked. Aguirre wrote down one goal – become the San Luis No. 1 player and see where the chips fall.
Aguirre was stellar that season, going 12-2, making it all the way to the quarterfinals of Crim Smash. He remained unsatisfied with the results.
Back to lab he went, outlining three goals to squash as a senior: win Crim Smash, go undefeated and qualify for state.
As a senior, Aguirre went on a tear with his aggressive, suffocating style and pace of play, winning 13 straight singles matches, a near two-month undefeated streak over both city opponents and a handful of Phoenix area adversaries.
Included in that Phoenix-area school mix were opponents from Tolleson Union, Copper Canyon, Shadow Ridge and Maricopa. Unfortunately for Aguirre, he lost his final match of the regular season to a different player from Shadow Ridge.
“Playing against guys from Phoenix is very different,” Aguirre commented. “In Yuma, I know who I’m up against and can do my research. I know the styles of the local guys, but Phoenix players go at a completely different speed and adapt much more quickly. That was tough to overcome.”
“He’s very smart – he may not be the most athletic player ever, but he’s got the brains,” San Luis boys tennis coach Marcus Weeks said. “He knows where to place the ball and analyzes his opponents – figures out their strengths and weaknesses and adjusts.”
However, Aguirre did cruise through Crim Smash, defeating Gila Ridge No. 1 Andrew Tams in the semis, a recurring rival of his. The two players met three times in 2023, with Aguirre winning every set except for the first of their meeting in Crim Smash. Aguirre went on to win and beat Yuma Catholic’s Ethan Gutierrez for the title, accomplishing one of his goals.
“My Crim Smash loss junior year was very close, so this time around I was very motivated to win,” Aguirre said. “ I knew I could’ve won and advanced further, so I had to give it my all the next time around and that win was very rewarding.”
“It’s my favorite memory of the season.”
Aguirre also accomplished his goal of qualifying for state, possessing the second-most wins in Division I in Arizona. Unfortunately, he was bounced in the first round, but still found reasons to flash his big smile.
“It was good to see him get some Yuma representation in the tournament and in Phoenix,” Weeks said of Aguirre. “He put every school he played on notice and it speaks to his consistency.”
Now on the verge of graduation, Aguirre hopes to stay hot with his tennis abilities while studying locally, before possibly taking his skills to Division I school in Arizona. If not, he’s open to coaching others, giving back to the sport that he cares so much about.
“I would like to coach one day,” he said. “I have a fair amount of knowledge and experience and there are always players attempting to learn, so I would like to pass on what I know. I enjoy the idea of sharing what I’ve learned.”