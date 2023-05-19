If there was a single word to describe Lilly Moreland’s tennis career at Gila Ridge, it would be dominant. After another strong season as the best girls tennis player in the county, for the third straight year, Moreland was selected as the Yuma Sun/Yuma Rotary Club Girls Tennis Player of the Year, an unprecedented honor for both the sport in Yuma, as well as at Gila Ridge.

“She’s definitely going to go down as the best girl player we’ve ever had at Gila Ridge,” Hawks girls tennis coach Travis Bogart said. “She’s been our No. 1 player for four years and undoubtedly the best in the city the past three. She’s just been incredible and is our strongest player.”

