If there was a single word to describe Lilly Moreland’s tennis career at Gila Ridge, it would be dominant. After another strong season as the best girls tennis player in the county, for the third straight year, Moreland was selected as the Yuma Sun/Yuma Rotary Club Girls Tennis Player of the Year, an unprecedented honor for both the sport in Yuma, as well as at Gila Ridge.
“She’s definitely going to go down as the best girl player we’ve ever had at Gila Ridge,” Hawks girls tennis coach Travis Bogart said. “She’s been our No. 1 player for four years and undoubtedly the best in the city the past three. She’s just been incredible and is our strongest player.”
After a freshman season which was cut short, Moreland went 11-3 in singles play as a sophomore, 15-1 in her best season as a junior and 10-4 as a senior, never once losing a singles match to a Yuma County opponent as she amassed a 36-8 record in singles play. Including doubles, Moreland went 72-13 across her three-year reign as the best girls tennis player in Yuma County.
wAs a kid, Moreland recalls accidentally showing up the the Crim Smash tournament and was taken aback by the talent and proficiency of the other players. Little did she know that would go on to win the tournament one day.
“I remember thinking how crazy good all the players looked,” Moreland recalled. “I came into high school thinking about how tough the competition was going to be and I probably wouldn’t win all the time. I think going undefeated in city play, winning Crim Smash, those things are really big accomplishments for me and I’m proud that I did those things.”
While she may not have been satisfied with four losses in her senior season and a first-round exit in the state tournament, Moreland can find peace in the fact that she accomplished her goal of becoming closer with her team.
“Senior year was fun for me,” Moreland said. “I got closer with the team overall, some members closer than others, but it’s important to be on the same page and get along with all of your teammates, which I feel like I did... I’m going to miss them and I’ll miss playing for Gila Ridge.”
Moreland is unsure about what the future holds for a collegiate tennis career, but hopes to continue her tennis escapades in the future whether that be for a team, or as a hobby. She will attend the University of Arizona this fall.
“For me, tennis is an escape and an opportunity to not only work on my skills, but also use it as a stress reliever and tool for anger management,” she said. “It’s something that I hope I can still do for a long time even if it’s not for a team. Something to come back to regularly in life.”