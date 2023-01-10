Ever seen those little signs inside restaurants and other gathering places that read, “Maximum Occupancy?”
So far no one is sure what that would be at Cocopah Speedway, in the pit anyway.
The pit at the Diamond in the Desert is, in no other terms, “bulging at the seams” with racing teams from 17 states and Canada packed into the confines for the 2023 Playa Azul Seypet Resorts IMCATV Winter Nationals powered by Yuma Insurance Inc. and RV World Recreation Vehicle Center.
The eight-day event at the Somerton oval got under way Wednesday with 234 cars in five different classes hitting the clay for the first of four nights of racing.
The annual event resumes with full racing shows Thursday through Saturday night this week, following the Gene Freeman Pit Crew Challenge and Twin 30s Wednesday night.
The 234 entrants rank as the unofficial largest sporting event ever in the Yuma area.
“I don’t know for sure about the ‘historic’ perspective,” said Cocopah Speedway promoter Brad Whitfield, “but if it’s not the biggest, I don’t know of or haven’t heard of anything larger. People in Yuma I’ve talked to tell me there has never been a bigger event, except the Midnight at the Oasis Car Show, but that’s also not a sporting event.
“This is without a doubt the biggest event we’ve ever had at Cocopah Speedway.”
A roll call of where the 234 drivers call home starts with Arizona and reaches as far east as Texas, Missouri, Iowa and Kansas, and as far north as Minnesota, North Dakota, Oregon, Montana, Washington, Saskatchewan, British Columbia and Manitoba, and everywhere in between.
Despite the large number of entrants, after four nights of racing there has not been a lot of parity.
In the IMCA Stock Car Division, for example, Jim Horejsi, from Marshall, Minn., and Shelby Williams, from Bonham, Texas, have two feature event wins apiece.
In the IMCA Modified Division, meanwhile, Arizona transplant Tim Ward, who lists his home town as Harcourt, Iowa, has won two features, and in the IMCA Sport Modified Division, Shane Paris, from Muscatine, Iowa, has two feature event wins.
Also, Zack Tate, from Coolidge, has two IMCA Hobby Stock Division feature event wins.
The IMCA Sport Compact Division is the only division in which four different drivers have visited victory lane – Kevin Reuter, from San Diego, on the opening night; Mike Giorgianni, from Sedona on Thursday; David Jones, from Yuma, on Friday; and D.J. Werkmeister, from Mesa, on Saturday.
The other two Modified winners were Kollin Hibdon, from Pahrump, Nev., and Ethan Dotson, from Bakersfield, Calif.
Andrew Peckham, from Grass Valley, Calif., and Cam Reimers, from Kelley, Iowa, are the other two Sport Modified winners.
And Thomas Daffern, from Brawley, and Joel Peterson, from Chandler, are the other two Hobby Stock winners.
Along with the Pit Crew Challenge on Wednesday night, there will be twin, 30-lap feature events for the Stock Car and Hobby Stock divisions. The action gets under way at 5 p.m.
As for the Thursday, Friday and Saturday night shows, because of the size of the field, the racing begins at 3 p.m.
