The Kofa Kings returned to action following its worst loss in program history a week ago. The result was the same in Friday’s 56-6 loss to Raymond S Kellis, but head coach Karl Pope saw a glimpse of hope by his team.
“Tonight, we did a little better with the run game (offensively),” Pope said. “We got to hit a few big plays. It’s still consistent, becoming more consistent and limiting the big plays for the other team … They’re beginning to get it. It’s those little mistakes that turn into big ones.”
Benjamin Flores hauled in a 10-yard touchdown reception from Leo Koivi for the Kings’ lone offensive score.
Kofa has now lost 29 straight games and fall to 0-4 on the year.