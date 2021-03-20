The theme Saturday night?
Going back-to-back.
And that’s exactly what Cibola’s Johnny Sierra (145 pounds) and Liam Hoffmeyer (heavyweight) accomplished at the Division 1 boys state wrestling tournament.
Sierra, who won in the 126-pound division last year, finished a perfect 19-0 on the season.
Just like Sierra, Hoffmeyer was unbeaten this year, posting an 18-0 record. The senior Air Force football signee won the 2020 meet in the 195-pound class, but jumped a few weight classes this year and dominated almost every match.
“It feels amazing,” Hoffmeyer said. “Knowing that I am part of such an amazing group of people that have won back-to-back titles at the D1 level.”
The multi-sport athlete credits his success to a strong support network.
“I wouldn’t have been able to do this without my coaches, teammates and family, They’ve been there for me through all the wins and losses. I thank them all for believing in me.”
Cibola’s Diego Camarillo (106) and Demarko Gomez (120) both finished in fifth place.
Their efforts helped the Raiders clinch a top-5 finish in the D1 team standings.
The Kofa Kings also sent a few wrestlers to the D1 state meet.
And for the first time since 2009, a Kings wrestler stood atop the podium.
Damien Moreno (106-pounds) won the boys D1 division title in his weight class. He also finishes his season undefeated.
“Damien has worked non-stop for the last year,” Kofa head coach Airam Moreno said. “His state title is a culmination of his self-motivation, determination and commitment. We could not be prouder of him.”
Prep baseball
Estrella Foothills 9, Yuma 3
IIan Rendon got the loss on the mound for the Criminals, but was also 1-for-2 with an RBI double at the plate.
Joe Caudillo was 1-for-3 with an RBI double and Damian Cabrera was 2-for-4.
JUCO softball
Sherlyn Molina’s walk-off double saved the #12 Arizona Western Matadors (20-5 overall, 8-0 ACCAC) from their first conference loss and a 12- run first inning propelled them to a sweep of the South Mountain Cougars (6-6 overall, 6-4 ACCAC) Saturday at Charlie Dine Field.
Anahi Grijalva improved her perfect record to 9-0, but it wasn’t without plenty of heroics from her offense late.
The Matadors watched an early lead slip away over the final two innings of game one, as a seventh inning pinch-hit homer from Marissa Grijalva gave South Mountain a 4-3 lead.
But the Matadors forced extra innings when Robles singled and scored on Josie Hernandez’ RBI double.
South pushed across another go ahead run on Jackie Traughber’s single, plating Alexa Key, who was aboard on the international tie-break rule.
But the Matadors answered as Chloe Garcia walked to start the bottom of the eighth, giving the Matadors a second runner on. Nyzle Salazar’s sacrifice bunt setup Molina’s double to center for the thrilling win.
The Matadors wasted no time in game two, as they were the visitors, generating offense.
Robles singled to start the inning and Iliana Manzano ripped her third homer of the year over the left field fence for a 2-0 lead. The Matadors were far from through, as with one-out Nicole Moran and Angela Oros singled. After Garcia and Molina walked to force in a run, South Mountain went back to Traughber who was tough to hit throughout game one.
But the Matadors immediately got a single from Sadie Chavez to make it 4-0. Then with two-out, Robles laced a grand-slam over the right field fence. Manzano and Hernandez added singles and Moran doubled in a run before Oros hit the third homer of the inning, her eighth of the year. That capped a twelve run inning for AWC.
South Mountain chipped away at McKenzie Gray later in the game and pulled the ballgame to 12-4 before the fifth. With two on and two out, Hernandez added the fourth homer of the game, her second this week, to rest the lead to 11.
Gray worked a scoreless fifth to close the win.