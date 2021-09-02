Cibola had to shake off the first game jitters Thursday night against Yuma High, but once the Raiders found their stride, they handled the Criminals in three sets by the scores of 25-8, 25-11 and 25-14.
Thursday’s win marks the 35th consecutive win for the Raiders over the Criminals.
The Raiders (1-0) were missing notable stars Delanie Ott and Sierra Bomhower and were without their head coach Laura Marino, but had enough firepower behind Rori Hoffmeyer and Gilda Calderon to win their season opener.
“It took a couple points in the first set because Myna Johnson and Delanie have such a good connection,” Hoffmeyer said. “Myna and I are still working on ours, so it’s difficult to not have a strong hitter on the outside, but the girls who had to step up, did really well.”
Yuma High (0-2) dropped their second straight game to start the season and battled for parts of each set, but the Raiders were too much to handle around the net as the Raiders finished with double-digit kills.
“I’m actually really proud (of my team),” Hoffmeyer said. “We’ve had kind of a rough week, but we brought it together. I’m just really proud of the girls.”
Hoffmeyer finished with a team-high six kills and dazzled in her junior season debut. Finding her in the middle of the offense all night was senior setter Myna Johnson. Johnson finished with over 20 assists and seemingly found the right hitter every possession.
“(Myna) is such a good team leader,” Hoffmeyer said. “Most people see her as a quiet girl, she does a great job of uplifting the girls (on the court). And Myna does a great job of knowing where to place the ball where we can get a good hit off of it.”
Johnson also led the team with five aces in the win.
The Criminals had spurts where they tallied several point runs and even led during the early going of the first and third sets and coach Tiffany Arriola noticed a difference in her team Thursday.
“They fought for every point,” she said. “We did bring it back (at times) and they started getting some energy and momentum. I saw it in them.”
The most noticeable play of the night for the Criminals came late in the third set when Cali Becker provided a powerful block to Hoffmeyer’s spike. The play sent the crowd on hand into a frenzy. Yuma High gained a much needed boost of confidence and rattled off a streak of points before the end of the match. Arriola believes Becker’s play could translate into a more energetic performance in the next game.
“I believe so,” she said. “We talked about it (after the game). I let them know they have to keep the energy up and not wait for some play to get going.”