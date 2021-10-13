Win or go on the road.
No. 6 Yuma Catholic will clinch a playoff berth in three weeks. But where will the Shamrocks finish in the final polls? That question could be answered Friday night when YC heads to No. 3 River Valley (7-0 AIA) in a showdown that provides plenty of playoff implications.
The top-four teams are rewarded home field advantage through the first two rounds of the playoffs barring a loss in the first round. And Friday’s 3A heavyweight bout features two defenses that have pitched five shutouts and two offenses that average over 45 points per game.
The Shamrocks (6-1) certainly understand the magnitude of Friday’s collision against the state’s best running team.
“We know if we lose this game, we’re going to drop in the rankings,” YC defensive lineman Justin Erath said. “And we don’t want to be one of those teams that has to go play at Show Low, Round Valley or Snowflake in the playoffs.”
The reason outside of facing the top talent early, well, the climate difference presents a challenge to a team accustomed to the warmest weather in Arizona. The average high in Show Low in early November is 61 degrees fahrenheit, with an average low of 36 degrees.
“We don’t want to travel up to the White Mountains,” YC defensive tackle Lorenzo Duran noted. “It’s going to affect us because we’re not used to playing in the cold weather,”
Standing in the Shamrocks’ way is one of the most dynamic tailbacks in Arizona high school football. River Valley senior Zach Hammett is 11th in the country in rushing yards (1,629) and fourth in touchdowns (25) - both numbers are the best in the state. Hammett is averaging 15.3 yards per carry and over 230 yards per game on the ground. And the film speaks for itself.
“He’s fast and he’s strong,” YC head coach Rhett Stallworth said. “He’s not overly big, but he’s a small, compact and thick body frame … He can go yard on you out in the open and he’ll run you over in close quarters. He’s the full-package. It’s up to us playing disciplined football.”
The Shamrocks’ defense is familiar with the potent back. YC limited Hammett to 64 yards (season-low) on 13 carries in 2020. However, the back did have 83 yards receiving and a touchdown on three catches in last year’s meeting, in which YC won handily 43-7.
But the Dust Devils possess a complimentary piece in the offense alongside Hammet in quarterback Gavin Hogencamp. The junior is only averaging 138 yards per game through the air, but is completing 69% of his passes and has tossed 13 touchdowns compared to four interceptions.
Yuma Catholic knows the firepower River Valley holds offensively and understands what it will take to leave with a victory.
“We need to wrap up, rally to the ball and hit (Hammett) every chance we get,” YC linebacker Jarred Marquez said.
However, the key to the game will be if YC’s offense can outscore a team that’s averaging 49 points per contest. The Shamrocks, led by junior sensation quarterback Richard Stallworth, are overpowering defenses and tallying 45 points per game. And the YC offense is clicking the last three weeks.
Whether YC can get off to a quick start offensively will determine the outcome of Friday’s game and Stallworth believes his unit is prepared for the challenge ahead.
“The focus has been better,” the head coach said. “I think it helped playing ALA-Gilbert North. It helped get everybody brought back down to earth and starting faster. And we’ve got to do that this week as well.”
And Stallworth’s son, Richard, is ready to put everything on the line to guarantee his team isn’t traveling during the postseason.
“We have to treat River Valley like it’s our last game,” the junior quarterback said. “And if we lose this, we don’t have home field advantage … I’m going to treat this game like if we lose, we don’t make the playoffs and we’re going to do our best to earn home field advantage.”