The wins continue to pile up for the Yuma Catholic baseball team.
Following a 9-2 victory over Wickenburg on Thursday during senior day, YC’s winning streak climbed to seven.
“We’re playing well right now,” YC head coach Curt Foppe said. “It’s always great to get a win for the seniors.”
While the seniors deserve recognition, it was junior pitcher DJ Sakay who stole the spotlight.
Making his second start of the season, Sakay had little trouble with Wickenburg’s (9-9 AIA) lineup. Whether it was Sakay’s wicked breaking ball or his heater, the junior had the Wranglers swiping at air.
“(DJ) has been great,” Foppe said. “He came to us late and transferred in late, but he’s earned his way into doing some things for us. And today, he took the ball and did what he did.”
Sakay pitched five innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits while striking out a season-high 10 batters for the Shamrocks (15-3).
“Today it was his day to get the start and he shoved from the beginning,” Foppe added. “He did a great job for us.”
Sakay commanded early, pitching an effortless 1-2-3 first inning and when it was time for the YC bats to build a lead, they did just that.
Jonah Leon reached first on an infield single to start the onslaught of YC runs that would quickly increase an early lead.
Alan Rosas’ double put two in scoring position before Roberto Romero’s groundout plated Leon. Rosas eventually scored on a wild pitch.
And in the second inning, junior Jake Carey ripped an RBI single to push the YC lead to 3-0. The junior second baseman finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Carey later belted a two-run double in the fifth.
“Jake had some big hits for us,” Foppe said. “When (Wickenburg) got some momentum, he came up and got big hits offensively with two-outs. Those are daggers and he did a really good job.”
At the top of the order, Rosas collected two hits and an RBI single in the second. He also flashed the leather on several occasions defensively.
Sophomore Nomar Topete had arguably the best at-bat. In the bottom of the third, Topete clobbered an RBI triple into the right center field gap to extend the Shamrocks’ lead.
Now, with just one regular season game left, the sixth-ranked Shamrocks are vying for home field advantage in the playoffs.
“Finish,” Foppe said. “That’s what we just talked about (after the game). That’s what we’ve worked all year for. Now, let’s finish. And we want to play on that final weekend of the season and we’re getting close to starting that process.”
The Shamrocks will conclude their regular season on Saturday when they travel to face No. 4 Pusch Ridge.
