A wide-open, skill-player based structure of football has found its way to Yuma.
On Tuesday night, Yuma welcomed a first for local high school-aged athletes.
The Yuma UnderDawgs had their first open 7-on-7 tryout.
“Our goal today was an introduction for what our goals are for them,” head coach Joseph Polk said. “And what the kids’ goals are. We want to give them just not an opportunity on the field, but in the classroom.”
The Yuma UnderDawgs is a non-profit organization focused on providing a fun, exhilarating, and passionate sports experience to our youth, according to the organization’s Facebook page.
The UnderDawgs are relatively new in the area in terms of joining the vastly growing circuit of 7-on-7 football.
The organization began coaching and training local youth athletes in 2019. The UnderDawgs currently have three teams: 10U, 12U and 14U in which they travel throughout the southwest, and even nationally at times, to compete against top athletes from around the country.
Now, they’re expanding into the high school division.
“It gives the kids in Yuma an opportunity to compete against some of the top kids in the nation,” Polk said. “They get to see what it takes in terms of putting in the work to get to that level.”
The widespread phenomenon of 7-on-7 allows athletes to play, compete and train for football 365 days a year.
Polk, a Texas native, understands how important it is for athletes to work on their craft during the so-called “offseason.”
“It’s going to translate into what they do in high school,” Polk said. “One thing I know is in Texas, football is all-year round. It doesn’t start or end with the high school schedule. You’ve got to work on your craft and 7-on-7 is a perfect way when the season is over with.”
In January, the UnderDawgs 10U, 12U and 14U teams had the challenge of competing in Tampa, Fla., against some of the most talented athletes in the country.
Having the ability to see the talent first-hand that’s prevalent across the country, Polk described the experience for some “as a wake-up call.”
“Most of the kids realized how much stronger and faster the other kids were,” he added. “Saw how much work the others put in and kind of saying, ‘Hey, I need to put in more work. Maybe I got settled into what I was doing here in Yuma and knowing how much work there is to go.’”
The UnderDawgs will be traveling to San Diego Labor Day weekend to participate in their first post-COVID tournament.
They’ll be competing in a Hard Count Athletics tournament which is a qualifier for the west coast national championship.
However, if on the team, high school athletes will not be able to participate for the UnderDawgs once their first AIA game kicks off and will not be able to compete until their last game is finished.
For more information, you can contact the Yuma UnderDawgs on their Facebook page or email them at yumaunderdawgs@gmail.com.
