“Miranda is one of the best hitters I’ve seen in a long time. When she stands in the batter’s box, you never know if it’s going to be a double, triple or a home run.”
Those were the words Cibola softball head coach Shelly Baumann used to describe junior Miranda Salcido.
Offensively, Salcido compiled a .461 batting average this past season and led the Raiders in homeruns (11) and runs batted in (49). As a pitcher, Salcido accumulated 96 and two-thirds innings of work in 15 starts and posted a 3.11 earned run average with 95 strikeouts on the year.
This would be incredible production for any player, but as it turns out, this was only Salcido's first year playing varsity softball at the high school level.