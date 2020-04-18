Multiple programs across the country would have ended spring practice on Saturday. While Arizona State’s Maroon and Gold game was scheduled for two weeks ago (March 28), quarterback Jayden Daniels would still be in the mix of topics circulating throughout Pac-12 football talk.
“I thought he had an incredible freshman year,” Former ASU/NFL quarterback, and host on SiriusXM’s Pac-12 Today, Rudy Carpenter said during a phone interview with the Yuma Sun. “I think his stats and all of that were good, but his composure and his poise is what stuck out to me the most. To me, it was incredible to watch a young kid come in and have the poise and composure he had. He was unflappable you could say.”
As a freshman, Daniels – ASU’s highest rated recruit in over a decade – exploded onto the scene. He won the starting job in fall camp and quickly controlled the reigns of the Sun Devils’ offense. The 6-foot-3, 175 pound quarterback showed poise and confidence as he led ASU to an 8-5 (4-5 Pac-12) record and earned freshman All-American honors by ESPN.
The numbers speak for themselves. Daniels tossed 17 touchdowns compared to just two interceptions and tallied 2,943 yards through the air. His 17 passing touchdowns were the most by an ASU freshman since Carpenter (2005). He also surpassed Carpenter’s all-time ASU freshman passing record (2,273) by nearly 700 yards. Daniels’ 149.2 Passer Efficiency Rating was the highest by a Sun Devil quarterback since Taylor Kelly’s 159.9 rating in 2012.
The list continues as he compiled a 3-1 record against AP Top-25 teams (2-1 on the road) and flashed his skills in front of the college football world on Nov. 23 when he threw for 408 yards and led the Sun Devils past No. 6 Oregon 31-28.
But right now, just like every other program, this is an unprecedented time as spring practices have been canceled across the country. ASU and Daniels are missing out on the benefits spring ball provides for a team, especially for a young quarterback who’s aiming to continue his development within the program.
“It’s really hard to simulate real football,” Carpenter said. “Anytime as a quarterback, especially a young quarterback where you can get reps with a pass rush, with possible blitzes and coverages, while having to get to the right checks and audibles…All of those things is what a guy like him really needs.”
“Throwing a football in shorts and a t-shirt he can already do well, but getting in those situations where you’re working on first and second downs, working on third downs, goal line offense, red zone offense and two-minute offenses…All of that is incredibly important for a young developing quarterback who’s looking to make a big jump from year one to year two.”
Daniels is missing more than just live reps, as the spring and summer workout period is a time for players to build strength in specific areas while molding their body into game ready shape. It’s also a chance for Daniels to evolve into more of a leader.
“The spring is where you develop a lot, physically speaking from a weight lifting standpoint, getting in shape and maturing,” Carpenter said. “When you hit it really hard in the summer, with your strength and conditioning program, there’s no question about it that he’s really missing out on an important opportunity to work on his body.”
However, Carpenter doesn’t believe in the entire “measurable” talk. At 175 pounds, Daniels certainly could add some weight to sustain durability, but Carpenter says a lot of players – Kyler Murray to be exact – have grown up on the smaller side and have figured out how to play and remain durable despite thinner or smaller frames.
Daniels is elusive enough and has the smarts to slide while on the run to avoid crushing hits from opposing defenders.
Despite missing a pivotal portion of his development this offseason, Daniels’ expectations will be through the roof come August. The Sun Devils have only won the Pac-12 South division once (2013) and haven’t won the conference’s championship outright since 1996, but Carpenter sees that changing under the reigns of Daniels.
“I’d love to see ASU, not just win a division title, but a conference championship and go to the Rose Bowl,” he said. “I think Jayden Daniels is absolutely capable of being able to do all of that.”