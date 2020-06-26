Presidents from 10 schools in the Maricopa County Community College District are recommending chancellor Steven Gonzales to cancel all sports for the 2020-21 season, according to an Arizona Republic report.
“It’s shocking they would do that this early just six weeks before the seasons start,” Arizona Western College athletic director Jerry Smith said. “We’ve been talking to the conference trying to stay together. There are still six of us that are going to try and continue to play.”
MCCCD’s spokesman, Matthew Hasson, said a decision has not been made and the reason for the recommendation to cancel sports is due to the uptick in COVID-19 cases.
Arizona is currently a hotspot for COVID-19 in the United States.
If the decision to cancel sports is approved, the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference would lose nine of their 16 teams. Mesa, Chandler-Gilbert, Estrella Mountain GateWay, Glendale, Paradise Valley, Phoenix, Scottsdale and South Mountain Community College would be eliminated for this season.
Some sports will feel the effect more than others.
For example, the ACCAC will only have Yavapai, Pima and AWC in both men’s and women’s soccer — creating a large obstacle in order to fill a full schedule.
“We’re already working on schedules, assuming they say they’re not going to play,” Smith said.
Arizona Western is fully committed to playing the 2020-21 seasons despite the recent outbreak of COVID-19 cases, according to Smith.
Student-athletes will be back on campus August 1 and will have six-weeks of preparation before the season begins.
AWC has safety protocols in place to maintain the health of each athlete and coach.
“We’ve got a health and safety plan in place,” Smith said. “We think, based on our trainers, the recommendations from the NJCAA and the National Athletic Trainers Association… I know that doesn’t mean we won’t have someone get infected, but we think we have a good plan to lessen the risk of students getting the virus.”
Smith added there are three two-week phases for the athletes to prepare before the season begins in September.