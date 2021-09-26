It was certainly an interesting week for our local high school football programs. From Cibola clinching its first win to Kofa’s embarrassing loss to Willow Canyon, there’s plenty to take away from Friday night’s games.
But once again, the Yuma programs failed to produce a .500 night. Our six teams combined for a 2-4 record. Yuma High didn’t play due to having a bye week.
Observations
Tough, but expected loss
Antelope’s steady improvement each week came to a screeching halt in its 40-0 loss to Parker. The end result, however, was predictable with Parker being the best 2A program in the state currently. I believe it’s title or bust for the Broncs and they proved their worth Friday.
But for Antelope, there’s plenty to takeaway at the halfway point. The Rams sit a 3-2 and begin region play this week. Four of the Rams’ final five games are against region foes that have a combined record of 4-12. Every game is winnable down the stretch and Friday’s loss allowed Antelope to see where it stands against the best talent in 2A. The Rams have plenty of time to clean up their miscues and make a push for the playoffs.
QB/WR connection
leading Raiders
To start, Cibola avoided starting the season 0-4 for the first time since 1997. And quarterback Andrey Acosta and wide receiver Isaiah Arriola are suddenly clicking offensively.
Watching the offense the first two weeks, I began to wonder when Cibola would even win a game with the lackluster performances the offense was producing. Acosta missed the opener and the offense didn’t look crisp in his first start, but an offensive flurry two weeks ago led to another magnificent performance in Friday’s 38-25 win over Westview.
In Acosta’s last two games he’s completed 37-of-57 (65 percent) of his passes while tossing seven touchdowns. He’s connected with his new favorite target, Arriola, all seven times for scores. The 5-foot-9 junior wideout has reeled in 20 catches for 357 yards the last two weeks to go along with his seven touchdown receptions.
Cibola still has plenty to work on and I’m not calling them world beaters by any means after beating a bad Westview team, but Steven Fritz’s program took a step in the right direction. Now, the focus turns toward Yuma High with the Criminals and Raiders squaring off this Friday.
Turnovers plague Hawks
Once again, the offensive woes continued for Gila Ridge in Friday’s 28-point loss to Imperial (Calif.). This is the first time I’ve seen the Hawks in-person this season and it’s clear that it’s been a struggle replacing graduated seniors CJ Wiggins and Jaheim Wilson-Jones.
Gila Ridge’s offense has produced only three scoring drives through three games this year and the Hawks fell to 0-3 for the first time since 2013. Head coach Jessica Slaughter tried to provide a spark by starting sophomore quarterback Leo Valencia Friday night. I think that was the correct choice. Unfortunately the youngster threw up four interceptions – including several in the redzone – that crippled the Hawks.
I think there is plenty to build on for Valencia. He looked good throwing the ball across the middle and toward the sidelines when leaving the pocket. The skillset is there and I thought he was serviceable outside of his devastating miscues. I expect him to start the Hawks’ next game in two weeks against Yuma High and look much more comfortable in his second start.
Kings will be at a
crossroads soon
I don’t have much to say about Kofa following its 96-0 defeat to Willow Canyon on Friday. The 96-point deficit is the worst loss in school history and the football program has now lost 28 consecutive games. Kofa has been outscored by nearly 42 points per contest during this losing streak and the Kings have been shutout 11 times.
While 28 games is far from the longest streak of consecutive losses in Arizona high school football history, the Kings are halfway to San Luis’ 56 game losing streak – which eventually led to the program being shut down.
I’m not saying Kofa is quite at San Luis’ level of poor play, but if they continue to trend in this direction, a serious conversation will need to be held in two or so years.
Regarding Friday’s outcome you have to wonder what the mindset was on the other side of the field too.
Warriors beaten, show life
San Pasqual allowed 55-plus points for the third straight game. However, the offense played much better in the 56-29 loss.
It’s the first game this season the Warriors produced more than one offensive touchdown.
Shamrocks shaky,
handle business
Yuma Catholic’s slow starts offensively continued in Friday’s 42-0 win over Mohave. And with a showdown against rival Northwest Christian this week, the Shamrocks can’t afford to come out of the gate sluggish, again.
While the offense wasn’t stellar, YC’s defense posted its fourth shutout in five games. It’s just the third time in school history the Shamrocks have pitched four shutouts in a season. The record is five, which was set back in 2009 in head coach Rhett Stallworth’s third season.
Week 5 standouts
Cibola QB Andrey Acosta
The senior completed 17-of-28 passes for 200 yards and three touchdowns in the win. He also had 95 yards rushing.
Cibola WR Isaiah Arriola
Arriola snagged 10 catches for 132 yards and three touchdowns. He also had a pick-six defensively.
YC WR Mario Martinez
Martinez made the most of his three catches, scoring twice and producing 131 receiving yards.
San Pasqual QB Damian Cota
Cota tallied three touchdowns (two passing, one rushing) and had a pick defensively for the Warriors.
San Pasqual WR Ethan Jackovich
He had two receiving touchdowns in Friday’s loss.
Cibola RB Zack Stultz
Had 107 yards on 15 carries and one touchdown.
Gila Ridge DB Quincy Washington
The junior had a touchdown saving interception for the Hawks.
