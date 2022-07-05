On Tuesday, a new athletic director began overseeing operations at Kofa High School.
Joe Daily started his new administrative role as he takes over for former athletic director David King. Meanwhile, King now steps into the position of vice principal. Daily says he is excited to return to the sports program he once played for.
"It's nice to be back in the Kofa kingdom," Daily tells The Yuma Sun. "And having David here is going to be so beneficial. I will be able to bounce ideas off of him while I learn the ropes."
Daily, 36, graduated from Kofa in 2004 and participated in varsity basketball and baseball as a student. From there, Daily attended Arizona State University where he continued to participate in intramural sports before graduating in 2008 with a degree in K-12 secondary physical education.
From 2008-12, Daily returned to the Kings program where he taught physical education and was an assistant coach for the football, basketball, baseball and softball teams. In addition to his previous experience as a student-athlete and coach with the Kings, Daily's two older brothers, older sister, mother and father all graduated from Kofa.
Meanwhile, Daily's uncle Billy Laguna, was formerly Kofa's baseball coach and now serves as a committee member for the school's Hall of Fame. With such extensive family history tied into the school, it is safe to say the Yuma native is heavily invested in the Kings' community.
"The best thing about this community is the kids. They are so tough and have such great determination. For me, it's going to be so much fun to get back into that culture," Daily adds.
Most recently, the former Kofa King student-athlete spent 10 years at Gila Ridge as a varsity boys basketball coach and physical education teacher before returning to his his school alma mater. Daily believes the first order of business as athletic director is to help increase participation numbers of each of Kofa's boys and girls sports teams.
"It's all about spreading the word to become a part of this culture. Our teams push athletes to become better students, it prepares them for college and equips them with great life lesson," Daily explains. "We also have a lot of great athletes here, so we can use that advantage to promote team participation as well."
More specifically, the new Kofa athletic director would like to enhance and expand upon the school's unified sports programs. Available for swimming, track and field and basketball, unified sports teams are a mix of special needs athletes and non-special needs athletes on the same team.
As Daily shares, unified teams, like conventional varsity teams, are also eligible for statewide competition. The concept of having unified teams helps to promote social inclusion through shared experiences within the competitive realm of sports.
"I want to build up this part of our program because special needs students deserve the opportunity to compete. The challenge is to get the public and the kids aware that these wonderful opportunities exist here at Kofa," Daily continues.