The inevitable became a reality on Monday morning when Arizona governor Doug Ducey announced all on-campus learning and all school-sponsored extracurricular activities, including sports, would be canceled through the spring semester.
“This is an unfortunate circumstance for all of our member schools, students and coaches,” AIA Executive Director David Hines said in a press release. “We know this decision was a hard one, but one that was necessary to assist in the well-being of everyone across Arizona. We hope everyone stays healthy and focused on what the next chapter will bring.”
Some in Yuma had been optimistic that play would resume sometime this semester. However, several coaches expected this decision would eventually come.
“You kind of figured it was coming,” Gila Ridge baseball coach James Kuzniak said. “Once all the big leagues did it, the pro leagues, and the college sports and the Olympics canceled, I don’t know what took (the AIA) so long to make a decision. But, yeah, at this point it was expected on my end.”
For most of the seniors in town, their athletic careers will come to an end and they will not get the proper sendoff they deserve following all their dedication and hard work.
“It’s rough,” Yuma Catholic softball coach Jarred Lackey said. “Obviously, you don’t want that to happen to anybody. But in this time, we’re dealing with something unprecedented.”
For both players and coaches, having a season end early is difficult to deal with.
YC’s golf team probably represented the area’s best chance at state glory this spring. Led by senior golfer Ali Schmunk, who would’ve been among the favorites to win the Division III individual title, the Shamrocks were poised to make another top-five finish in the state tournament.
“Um, disappointed, but understanding why,” YC golf coach Maris Grasis said. “Definitely disappointed, I thought I had a pretty good team, but more disappointed that Ali won’t be able to try and get an individual championship this year for golf. That’s the biggest disappointment I have at the moment.”
Cibola softball was another team that appeared poised for a special season, as the Raiders returned all but one starter off last year’s team that reached the final six of the 6A state tournament. Cibola had five seniors on this year’s team, including ace pitcher Kelly Katalbas.