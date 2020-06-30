Following Governor Doug Ducey’s decision Monday to push back the start of school around the state until at least Aug. 17, the Arizona Interscholastic Association announced it will push back the start of fall sports.
In a press release issued Monday, the AIA said it “will delay the resumption of all school-related athletics and activities until Aug. 17. This will push back the starting dates of practice for all fall sports and activities, and delay the start of competition seasons.”
The first Friday night of high school football season was scheduled to be Aug. 21.
“We couldn’t be more disappointed about the information that just came out regarding our schools. However, we understand that the most pressing concern is to ensure our student-athletes can return to school in the safest way possible,” Executive Director David Hines said in the release. “We will do everything in our power to make sure that when we get back up and going again, the transition will be as seamless as possible and to create memorable interscholastic experiences. And we’ll be able to accomplish that as long as everyone does their part to stay safe and prevent the spread of the virus.”