If anyone refers to the tentative 2022 high school football season in Yuma as “interesting,” that would be a gross understatement.
The Arizona Interscholastic Association, the governing body for all things sports as far as the state is concerned, released its initial conference alignments for 2022 on Friday, as they relate to football.
And what will surely be the buzz around Yuma is the moving of Yuma Catholic up from the 3A Conference to 4A, the same level as Gila Ridge, and now Kofa.
That means the three schools will no doubt face each other – Gila Ridge and Yuma Catholic for the first time ever – on the gridiron in 2022. That’s because the Yuma Union High School District will presumably no longer be able to refuse to schedule Yuma Catholic as an opponent for its schools, with two of them now residing in the same conference with Yuma Catholic.
Kofa was moved down from 5A to 4A by the AIA during this realignment process.
The Kings were 0-10 overall in 2021, 0-6 in the 5A Northwest Conference.
Kofa is the only YUHSD school to have ever played Yuma Catholic in football. The two schools played four times, during the 2007, 2008, 2009 and 2010 seasons. Yuma Catholic holds a 3-1 advantage over the Kings.
Gila Ridge, meanwhile, was 1-9 overall, and 0-4 in the 4A West Valley Conference in 2021.
And Yuma Catholic was 12-2 overall in 2021, 5-0 in the 3A West Division, and played for the 3A Conference state championship, which it lost 13-3 to Snowflake.
Yuma High, meanwhile, has been moved down from 4A to 3A, and would very well also face Yuma Catholic.
The Criminals were 2-7 overall in 2021, and 1-3 in the 4A Copper Sky Division.
Cibola, meanwhile, remains in 6A, while Antelope will remain in 2A as will San Pasqual.
San Luis, also a YUHSD school, does not compete in football.
The AIA announced its initial football conference alignments for the 2022 season following a meeting of the Football Committee on Thursday. As per Executive Board decision, the deadline for schools to appeal their initial placement has been extended to Jan. 5 at 2 p.m., according to the AIA.
The AIA’s Executive Board will discuss all appeals at its regularly scheduled meeting on Jan. 18, 2022, and will announce its decisions that day.