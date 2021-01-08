Area high school players and coaches have been practicing for weeks.
However, the teams gearing up for the 2021 season were notified of some bad news.
On Friday, the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s Executive Board voted to cancel winter athletics in light of Arizona having the nation’s highest rate of coronavirus hospitalizations.
“We do not see the situation improving very quickly. Unfortunately, it does not appear that there will be adequate time before the start of the spring season for a winter season to occur,” said Executive Board President Toni Corona in a press release.
As a result, basketball, soccer and wrestling will not be played this season.
“It’s disheartening,” Cibola wrestling coach Marvin Avila said about the news. “It’s disheartening for our wrestlers that had their last chance to be state placers and to prove to themselves that they belonged at the top.”
Shortly after the news surfaced all over social media, Avila contacted each player on his team. The conversation wasn’t easy.
“It was hard on me,” he admitted. “I about broke down a couple times...Most of them had heard the news, but they weren’t clear if it was true. They feel bad about it. They’ve worked all this time. They were discouraged. What else can you say?”
While Avila had phone conversations with his team, several programs in the area had scheduled practices Friday. Coaches from Yuma Catholic and Gila Ridge discussed the news with players during their usual afternoon meetup.
“I talked to them,” YC girls basketball coach Bob McGalliard said. “I told them I loved them. It’s not right. They’re missing out, not just in sports, but school in general. As an adult, I can make things up in life, but you only get four years of high school. It just sucks…It bothers me, it really does.”
The AIA’s decision wasn’t very surprising for Gila Ridge boys basketball coach Joe Daily. He noted the AIA’s been back and forth multiple times this year in their decision making process.
However, the news was still tough to deliver to his basketball team, a group that likely had a chance at a 5A postseason run this year.
“We had everything ready to get started in two weeks,” he said,” but instead, (our players) turned in all their gear today. They were pretty down. A lot of them didn’t talk too much...COVID is very serious, but you have to look at the mental health side for these kids.”
Yuma Union High School District’s associate superintendent Tim Brienza said it was an unfortunate situation.
“After it was all said and done, it’s heartbreaking...That was my initial reaction”
This is the second season canceled within the last 10 months after the 2020 spring athletic year was halted at the beginning of the pandemic.
Brienza noted that his son is a freshman and would have played basketball this season.
“As a dad, I have to go talk to (my son) tonight and see how he’s doing,” he said. “It’s heartbreaking for our kids to miss out on the season...At the same time, the AIA wants to make sure everyone is safe, but it’s still hard to tell the kids, especially if they’re seniors, that they can’t play.”
Coaches around town – and the state – are frustrated.
Despite winter sports being called off, there will be a loophole to get athletes back to competing.
Amatuer Athletic Union (AAU) and travel ball clubs will reconvene and begin practicing.
Daily, the head coach of Desert Southwest Elite, said practices will begin as soon as next week and added several coaches in the Phoenix area have already contacted him for future games.
However, this contributes to the confusion between coaches and parents about why AAU games can be allowed in the state when high school athletics cannot.
In reality, high schools must follow strict guidelines and meet several benchmarks for practices and games to occur. In the fall, there were limited fans in stadiums/arenas and fans were required to wear masks.
At the AAU tournaments, none of these protocols have been mandated/
“All the protocols we’ve had in place, it was going to be safer for our kids to play in the AIA instead of club ball,” Daily said. “We have a club ball team and see both sides of the equation, but there are a lot of different factors in club ball.
“They allow fans in arenas like nobody’s business and it’s not as safe as our district and AIA would do...If anything club ball is going to make the COVID cases worse rather than staying in the AIA. I don’t think the AIA thought about that side of the coin. I think that’s the most frustrating part.”
High school seasons also allow college scouts to come watch athletes. These opportunities to showcase for recruiters allow players to earn potential scholarships.
Daily and other coaches in town said they will find ways to film upcoming club ball tournaments so the athletes have footage to send to college recruiters.
Jackson Ramer can be reached at jramer@yumasun.com.