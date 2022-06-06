On Monday, the Arizona Interscholastic Association announced its schedule for the 2022 fall football season.
Previously in the 3A Conference, the Yuma Catholic Shamrocks will now make the move to the 4A West Valley. They will open the season at home against the Benjamin Franklin Chargers of the 4A East Sky Division.
As it turns out, YC does not have any scheduled games against Gila Ridge or Kofa, the two other 4A schools in Yuma. On Sept. 30, the Shamrocks will host the Cibola Raiders of the 6A West Valley Division. It will be the first ever football contest between the two schools.
On Sept. 9, the Shamrocks will host River Valley, followed by a road contest at Lake Havasu on Sept. 16. Then on Oct. 7, YC will be in Verrado to take on the Vipers, followed by a home tilt against Buckeye Union on Oct. 14. A road matchup against the Glendale Cardinals is scheduled for Oct. 21 and the Shamrocks then plan to host Northwest Christian on Oct. 28.
Yuma Catholic will wrap up the regular season on the road with games at Peoria on Nov. 4 and at St. Mary's on Nov. 11.
Yuma Criminals (3A WEST)
In other local football scheduling news, the Yuma Criminals will play three of its first four games at home this year. Yuma will open the 2022 campaign with a home games against Dysart on Aug. 19 and Mohave on Aug. 26. After a road showdown against Antelope on Sept. 2, the Crims will host the Kofa Kings on Sept. 9.
After Kofa, Yuma will play the next for games on the road. The Criminals will be at Kingman on Sept. 16, at River Valley on Sept. 30, at Arizona Lutheran on Oct. 7 and finally at Parker on Oct. 14. Yuma's last two regular season matchups will be at home against Wickenburg on Oct. 21 and Chino Valley on Oct. 28.
Kofa Kings (4A COPPER SKY)
Kofa will begin its season at home against Palo Verde Valley of California on Sept. 2 before a road showdown with Yuma on Sept. 9. On Sept. 23, Kofa will host the Cibola Raiders and will remain at home for its next contest with Southwest El Centro of California on Sept. 30.
On Oct. 7, Kofa will travel to Alhambra for a showdown with the Lions, followed by another road game against Carl Hayden on Oct. 14. The Kings will remain on the road for games against the Independence Patriots on Oct. 21 and Washington Rams on Oct. 28.
Kofa will wrap up the regular season in November with a home match against Maryvale on Nov. 4 and a road game with Gila Ridge on Nov. 10.
Gila Ridge Hawks (4A SKYLINE)
Gila Ridge will start off the 2022 season with three straight road games. The Hawks are set to play at El Centro, California on Sept. 2 followed by Cibola on Sept. 16. Gila Ridge will then travel to Imperial, California for a contest on Sept. 23.
On Sept. 30, the Hawks will play their home opener against Brawley, California, and then host the Greenway Demons on Oct. 7. After that, Gila Ridge will travel to Lake Havasu for a game on Oct. 14. The Hawks plan to come home for a contest against St. Mary's on Oct. 21 and will hit the road for the last time in the regular season on Oct. 28 against Deer Valley.
Gila Ridge closes out the schedule at home against Glendale on Nov. 4 and Kofa on Nov. 10.
Cibola Raiders (6A WEST VALLEY)
Cibola will kick off its season with a home contest against Gila Ridge on Sept. 16, followed by a road tilt at Kofa on Sept. 23. After that, the Raiders travel to Yuma Catholic for its first ever meeting with the Shamrocks in football on Sept. 30.
The Raiders will play their third consecutive road game on Oct. 7 against the Wolverines of Tolleson Union. Then Cibola will return for its next two games against Westview on Oct. 21 and Valley Vista on Oct. 28. The Raiders will conclude the regular season on the road with games at Shadow Ridge on Nov. 4 and Mesa on Nov. 10.