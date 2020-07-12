The Arizona Interscholastic Association’s Executive Board called a meeting Wednesday via Zoom to discuss information in accordance with Governor Doug Ducey’s executive action to delay the start of in-person schooling according to AZPreps365.
The article states all subjects discussed are based off the timeline schools will reopen with students on Aug. 17, but notes any and all plans could change.
The goal is for all fall sports seasons to finish on time. However, some contests will be delayed.
For football, the 2A-6A programs can accomplish an 8-10 game regular season by starting competition the week of Sept. 7 – which is three weeks later than the previously scheduled opening date.
Golf – one of the more social distancing sports – remains scheduled to begin play on Aug. 24.
Local administrators will be meeting in the coming weeks to create a plan.
Cibola athletic director Brett Pavey said all 6A representatives in the state will be meeting virtually Monday with an executive from the AIA to discuss the latest information.
Kathy Hoover, Yuma High’s athletic director, added a group of district administrators will be meeting early next week regarding athletics.
“Our school board and our superintendent group have a lot of say in what our District does,” she said. “I know there are several other districts that are already determining to postpone in-person learning. I don’t know what our District is planning on doing, but I think they’re waiting and seeing what comes out of the governor’s office at a state level.”
Yuma Catholic’s athletic director, Jeff Welsing, says the AIA will be reaching out to member schools to see how each school felt about shortening the season or playing eight games instead of 10 for football.
“We think (football and fall sports) will be played,” he said. “We’re optimistic…Like I said; the governor and the AIA are telling us what to do. They haven’t given us much direction in terms of canceling games or pushing the entire schedule back three weeks. We still haven’t got that final say so, yet.”
The 2A administrators will be meeting on July 21 to discuss plans moving forward according to Antelope’s athletic director, Rocky Jaime.
Jaime noted several teams in Antelope’s 1A athletic region have canceled fall sports. He will be meeting with members to discuss realignment and scheduling.