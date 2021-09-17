In a 3A heavyweight bout, American Leadership Academy-Gilbert North knocked off Yuma Catholic 28-25 Friday night on the road.
The Shamrocks (3-1 AIA) knocked on the door first following a Dez Esquivel interception. YC settled for a field goal and proceeded to find themselves in the red zone again but were stuffed on fourth down.
Then ALA-Gilbert North proceeded to deliver several haymakers before controlling a 21-3 lead late in the first half.
“You’re not going to win any games if you don’t play both halves of football,” YC head coach Rhett Stallworth said. “We only played good football in the second half … We haven’t played a full game yet and we haven’t been hit in the mouth yet.”
Despite being knocked down, the Shamrocks answered back with several blows themselves. Junior quarterback Richard Stallworth tried to ignite a spark as he delivered a strike to Austin Rush for a touchdown. He later found Justin Erath on a fade route to cut the deficit to four.
“We took too long to respond to the fight,” Stallworth said.
YC had a chance late with under three-minutes to recover an onside kick. Initially, it looked like the Shamrocks recovered until the referees declared ALA-Gilbert North possession of the football.
“We had hands on it,” Stallworth said. “In that situation, we have to win that fight under the pile. That’s just football. Their kid wanted it more in the end and wound up with it.”
The Shamrocks’ defense couldn’t put together enough stops in the second half against an ALA-Gilbert North team that pounded the ball on the ground. YC is without starting middle linebacker Zach Casteneda, and defensive end Jaxson Jones is playing with a heavily wrapped hand after breaking his hand.
“We had a lot of adversity the defense had to overcome,” Stallworth said. “I don’t know if we solved our defensive problems, but at least we made them punt three times in the second half. We have to finish. Games like this are good because we have something to take away from it.”
Getting beat early in the season is certainly better than finally being tested in the playoffs. The Shamrocks may have fallen Friday night, but Stallworth believes this can be a huge learning tool for his program moving forward.
“There’s no doubt, even though we may not like it, it’s a blessing in disguise,” Stallworth said. “We’re going to have to use it (as motivation). We have Northwest (Christian) on the schedule, a good River Valley and Mohave team out there … We’ve got to answer the call.”