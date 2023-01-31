Arizona Western Lady Matadors’ All-American setter, Natalia Slazynska, has signed to continue her volleyball career at the University of Providence.
Slazynska played in 48 career matches for the Lady Matadors over the course of two seasons, leading the team in assists both years, setting a career-high with 790 as a sophomore this past fall, fourth most in the ACCAC. Slazynska set a career-high with 58 assists in a 3-2 win over Mesa on October 21 and recorded 40 or more assists in seven matches. Following the season, Salzynska was honored as an NJCAA Second Team All-American for her efforts.
Defensively, Slazynksa finished the season with 157 digs, averaging 1.67 per set, a career-best. Slazynska recorded a season-high 11 digs on four occasions, including back-to-back matches against Scottsdale on September 14 and Eastern Arizona a week later.
As a freshman, Slazynska led the Lady Matadors with 649 assists, leading the Lady Matadors to a Region I title and was a Second Team All-ACCAC selection.
The University of Providence is an NAIA institution located in Great Falls, Mont., the Argos compete in the Frontier Conference. The Argos advanced to the Semifinals of the Frontier Conference tournament last season.