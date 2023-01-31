Arizona Western Lady Matadors’ All-American setter, Natalia Slazynska, has signed to continue her volleyball career at the University of Providence.

Slazynska played in 48 career matches for the Lady Matadors over the course of two seasons, leading the team in assists both years, setting a career-high with 790 as a sophomore this past fall, fourth most in the ACCAC. Slazynska set a career-high with 58 assists in a 3-2 win over Mesa on October 21 and recorded 40 or more assists in seven matches. Following the season, Salzynska was honored as an NJCAA Second Team All-American for her efforts.

