One thing is for sure.
Mark Dusek is glad Gavin Logan is swimming for him at Cibola High School, “because it would stink walking into a meet having to face Gavin Logan.”
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
One thing is for sure.
Mark Dusek is glad Gavin Logan is swimming for him at Cibola High School, “because it would stink walking into a meet having to face Gavin Logan.”
The Cibola coach was talking about his record setting sophomore who is the 2022 Yuma Sun/Yuma Rotary Club All Region Male Swimmer of the Year.
“Gavin is so versatile and talented. He can swim any event and do very well,” continued Dusek. “The only issue was where we were going to put him in the meets.”
What Dusek doesn’t realize his how fortunate he is to have Logan swimming for him at all.
When Logan was much younger, he tried wrestling. Then he became interested in jujitsu before he gave swimming a try during the Yuma Parks and Recreation Department’s Youth Water Athletics program.
“I did that, I really liked it and I was pretty good so I started and I haven’t stopped,” said Logan in an interview with the Yuma Sun. “And I liked winning.
“I’m not very coordinated or very good at the other sports. Swimming just feels more natural than anything else for me.”
Indeed it does.
At the Arizona Interscholastic Association Division I State Championships, Logan finished 12th in the 500 freestyle and 15th in the 200 individual medley.
His goal for next year is to get into the top eight.
Also during the 2022 season, Logan broke the Cibola 200-yard individual medley record with a time of 1 minute, 59.74 seconds, and the school’s 500-yard freestyle record with a time of 4:53.
He also swam the freestyle leg in the record-setting 200 medley relay with Ryan Dusek, Ethan Jantzi and Jacob Pasquinelli (1:41.15) and joined Nicolas Acero, Dusek, and Jantzi in setting a new school record in the 400 freestyle relay ( relay (3:24.26).
And Logan says the butterfly is his favorite stroke.
“Gavin is so versatile and talented,” continued Dusek. “He can swim any event and do very well. The only issue was where we were going to put him in the meets.
“His performances at the Colorado River Championships and the state meet were phenomenal.
“Gavin is also a team player, hard worker, and he has a great attitude. We have an extremely talented core of swimmers and we’re looking for Gavin to lead them and the team in the years to come.”
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.