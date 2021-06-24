The Yuma Boys Baseball League’s All-Star championship game was held Wednesday and Thursday night at Yuma Catholic High School. With the game on the line between the Blue and Gray Yuma All-Star teams in the 11-12 year old division, Antonio Fierro ripped the game-winning hit in the bottom of the sixth inning to give the Gray team an 8-7 victory in game three of a best-of-three series.
The All-Star teams in the “major series” were made up of players from the eight teams that competed in the regular season.
The Gray team won game one 12-3 before the Blue team earned a 6-5 victory in game two.
In the 8-9 year-old division, the Gray All-Star team won game one Wednesday 4-3.