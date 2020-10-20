A funny thing happened Saturday night at Cocopah Speedway.
Chaz Baca didn’t win a main event.
Nope, the driver from Mesa, who had won four of the last seven IMCA Modified Division starts at the Somerton oval, and six times during the season, had to settle for second place.
That’s because Russell Allen, from Brawley, started from the pole and held off Baca, who started second, to take the win in the nine-car, 25-lap feature event.
In the process, Allen, became only the second driver considered to be one of the track’s “regulars” to take a win in the showcase division. In 16 IMCA Modified feature events in 2020, the only other one in which the trophy went home with a regular was Yuma’s Bobby Horton, who won on Sept. 4.
In other racing action Saturday night, Yuma’s Cory Hemphill put on a similar show in the IMCA Sport Modified Division, becoming the third regular at the track to win a feature event in 17 feature events; Yuma’s Jim Robinson won his second straight and third IMCA Hobby Stock feature event of the season; and Yuma’s Darren Sage picked up his fourth feature event of the season in the IMCA Sport Compact Division.
Also, Adyn Higuera won for the fourth time this season in the Mini Dwarf Masters Division, and Eastyn Figueroa won the Mini Dwarf Sportsman Division feature event.
The night also featured time trials in the Modified and Sport Modified Divisions, where Baca notched a fast time of 19.310 seconds in the Modified round and Allen was third fastest at 19.661. In the Sport Modified round Hemphill was fastest with a 19.667-second lap around the oval, followed by Somerton’s Ty Rogers with a 19.910-second lap.
The time trials were staged following last week’s unprecedented qualifying rounds for the Modifieds and Sport Modifieds entered in the Gordie Rivera Memorial. Saturday night’s results determined starting positions for the heat races, with the fastest on the pole.
“I just wanted to do something different,” said Brad Whitfield, Cocopah Speedway’s general manager. “And it was fun. The racers enjoyed it. We just wanted to mix it up for the fans, add some drama. And who doesn’t like to have bragging rights?”
In the IMCA Modified finale, finishing third behind Allen in first and Baca in second was Brawley’s Steven Daffern, with Imperial’s Steven McCollough driving all the way from 11th on the grid to finish fourth and Yuma’s Bill Miller rounding out the top five.
In the Sport Modified Division, Hemphill went home with a boat load of bragging rights. He not only was quickest in the time trial, but he won the lone heat race and took the feature event win after starting fourth on the grid.
Second place in the feature went to Holtville’s Chris Toth, Rogers was third, Yuma’s Jimmy Davy was fourth and Brawley’s Cody Daffern was fifth.
On the Hobby Stock level, Yuma’s Scott Tenney followed Robinson to the checkered flag in second, Phoenix’s Johnny Madrid was third, Brawley’s James Daffern was fourth and Tempe’s Brendan Bosco was fifth.
In Sport Compact action, Yuma’s Michael Duran finished second behind Sage, Yuma’s Ryan McNaughton was third, Yuma’s Brad DeForest was fourth and Yuma’s Enzo Deckers was fifth.