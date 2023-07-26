For the first time in over a decade, American Legion Baseball is set to return to the Yuma area, providing an opportunity for local players to compete against other talent in Arizona during the summer months.
Former MLB scout and minor/independent league baseball player Brian Adams, a newer resident to Yuma, is leading the charge to bring back American Legion Baseball to the city.
“Across my time around the game of baseball I always loved to go to American Legion games and scout some of the best young talent around the country,” Adams said. “I was surprised to discover that there wasn’t a team here, so I hope to be able to bridge that gap and keep the ball rolling to start a team back here in the city of Yuma.”
American Legion Baseball is a nationwide program offering amateur baseball to players ages 13-19 across all 50 states in the U.S., as well as Canada. Over 3,500 teams participate each year. Originally started in 1925, numerous alumni of the league have reached Major League Baseball, and even the Baseball Hall of Fame.
With the Yuma Boys Baseball League season running into the middle of summer with playoffs and covering athletes up to age 16, Adams hopes to provide a chance for high school seniors and recent graduates ages 18-19.
Other opportunities for players this age include the Yuma Diablos 18U travel team, which competes at various weekend tournaments across the summer and fall, including last weekend’s National Championship Sports Woodbat Tournament in Goodyear, in which the Diablos took home the trophy.
Both of the aforementioned summer baseball opportunities with the YBBL and Yuma Diablos are often teams compiled of players from the various high schools in Yuma County.
A unique opportunity presented by Adams with American Legion is that with enough demand for teams, local high school players could hypothetically play travel ball with their teammates from the AIA season even after the seniors graduate, keeping together the team nucleus for more baseball if desired. This would require multiple teams in the Yuma area after getting off the ground with just one squad, but Adams can certainly dream.
“There are so many chances for baseball to be played here in Yuma, which makes our task daunting,” Adams said. “But we hope to gain traction and awareness over the next nine months so we can build up our team and hopefully play some games against teams in Arizona and grow beyond that in the future.”
The current strongholds for American Legion Baseball in Arizona are in Tucson, with 11 teams and Phoenix, with five.
Adams has already acquired sponsorship from American Legion Floyd G. Jefferson Post 56 here in Yuma and has the approval from the higher-ups in the system, it’s just a matter of getting to work over the remainder of the summer and fall to put together a team, secure a place to play, as well as uniforms and all the other things that make a baseball operation tick.
“We want to get the word out as best as we can and extend this chance to the local player base here in Yuma,” Adams explained. “I’m really excited to get this going and hopefully we can send a team to the state tournament a year from now to compete and represent this area.”
Adams hopes to hold tryouts for the team in the spring of 2024, and to be able to field a full team for games next summer.
To learn more or donate to the Yuma American Legion Baseball team, please contact Brian Adams via email: adamsb422000@gmail.com