Gila Ridge senior forward Ammon Cox originally was a minimal role player for the Hawks’ basketball program.
However, after a strong senior season, Cox signed his National Letter of Intent on Friday to Northland Pioneer College in Holbrook.
“I’ve always wanted to play college ball and this was the best fit for me,” Cox said.
It was his only scholarship offer to continue at the next level, but nonetheless, the 6-foot-6 forward is excited to bring his presence to Northland.
There almost wasn’t even a recruiting process for Cox. Gila Ridge head coach said Nortland was in attendance for the 5A state playoff game against No. 1 Centennial – a game the Hawks lost by three points – to watch Jamison Kay and CJ Wiggins.
However, on the biggest stage, Cox flashed his potential in front of his future staff.
He put together his best performance of the season – scoring a season-high 11 points while hauling nine rebounds.
“It only takes one game to get recognized,” Daily said. “And for him, it was the last game of the year...We started him that game because he was beginning to blossom. The Northland coach called me and essentially asked, ‘Who’s this guy?’, referring to Cox.”
From there, Cox and Northland began communicating and soon the senior visited the campus in Northeast Arizona.
“It’s kind of like Yuma,” Cox said. “It’s a small school and I liked the coaches. They’re very nice guys and I know they’ll get the best out of me.”
The climate, however, is much different than the sunniest city on Earth.
It’s much colder in the winter, cooler in the summer and even snows a few months out of the year. Despite the adjustment temperature wise, Cox is excited for the new journey.
“I don’t know what I’m going to do about the snow, but I’m going to prepare the best I can with some bigger clothes,” he quipped.
Cox noted he brings an ability to provide a presence inside on the glass, while also being able to knock down the outside shot. As a senior, he hit 10 threes and connected on 46% of his total shots.
Jackson Ramer can be reached at jramer@yumasun.com.