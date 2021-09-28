Get those swings ready.
The 41st annual Wildcat Alumni Scholarship Golf Tournament returns Oct. 1 at Yuma Golf and Country Club. The event is open to all Yuma chapter members, alumni and friends of the University of Arizona, according to the YumaCats Alumni Chapter website. All proceeds from Friday’s tournament will go toward scholarships for Yuma students seeking to attend the University of Arizona.
Over the last 40 years, this tournament has raised roughly $1.2 million for local students, according to Michael Pancrazi, the YumaCats president. Roughly 20 scholarships are distributed each year to local students attending the University of Arizona.
“The prices fluctuate,” Pancrazi said on the amount of money given to each student. “It could be a couple thousand (dollars) for one, or if they really shine, it can be around $4,000.”
Former University of Arizona softball coach John Michael Candrea and current athletic director Dave Heeke will be in attendance. Candrea is a longtime supporter of the YumaCats’ tournament and has been to nearly every single Wildcat Alumni Scholarship Golf Tournament in Yuma. The YumaCats have a scholarship dedicated to his late wife.
“He’s loyal to us on the fact of coming down,” Pancrazi said.
Yuma Golf and Country Club will be swarmed with golfers Friday. 120 players are participating in the event to raise money for future Wildcats.