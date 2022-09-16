WELLTON – Three games into the 2022 football season Antelope High School’s football program suddenly finds itself adrift without a rudder.
Doug South, the Rams’ first-year head coach, stepped down Thursday, “citing personal and health reasons,” said Antelope Athletic Director Rocky Jaime.
South was replacing Gary Mauldin, who stepped down following the 2021 season.
Jaime will assume the head coaching duties on an interim basis for the remainder of the season, he said, with Angel Esparza continuing as offensive coordinator.
“The kids are in good spirits and have a positive outlook for the remainder of the season,” said Jaime. “They know they have a tough schedule ahead.
“We are putting in a few changes on both the offensive and defensive schemes but basically we will keep doing things the Antelope Rams way, hard-nosed grind it out football.”
The Rams are 1-3 and face a tough test tonight, traveling to Eloy to face Santa Cruz Valley in the 2A Gila Section opener for both teams.