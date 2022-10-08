WINTERHAVEN – Antelope High School Athletic Director Rocky Jaime, who is also the Rams’ interim varsity football coach, said he didn’t know what to expect Friday night when his team went on the road for a rivalry game here at San Pasqual Valley High School.
After all, the Rams and Warriors have struggled this season and both teams entered the traditional “Telegraph Pass Cup” game with one win each. And Jaime brought the trophy with him, just in case he would have to present it to the Warriors.
As it turns out, he could have left it in the trophy case back at Antelope as the Rams reeled off a 49-0 win at Warrior Field.
“Whenever it’s a rivalry game anything can happen,” said Jaime. “I always knew the kids could get it done. I just needed them to believe it as well.”
The Rams entered the game 1-5, having not won a game since the season opener. San Pasqual was 1-4, also having not won since its season opener.
“They came together and played solid on both sides of the ball,” continued Jaime, who has been handling head coach duty since the school’s new head coach stepped down after the second game of the season. “There is still room for a ton of improvement but it’s good to see them enjoy the win.”
Antelope quarterback Abraham Moreno led the way for the Rams Friday night, rushing for two touchdowns and completing 6-of-7 passing attempts for 120 yards.
Also for the Rams, Michael Hernandez had rushing touchdowns of 11 and 12 yards.
Defensively for Antelope, Estevan Martinez had three sacks and five tackles; Caleb Martinez had a 25-yard interception return for a touchdown; and Andrew Arevalo had an 11-yard interception return for a touchdown.
PHOENIX – The dry spell is over!
Kofa High School ended a 39-game losing streak that dated back to 2017, by defeating host Alhambra 32-29 here Friday night.
“The credit goes to our seniors and coaching staff,” said Kofa Athletic Director Joe Daily. “They have been through a lot and have learned to trust the process, stick together, and work hard. I’m so proud of these young men!”
The Kings’ scoring included a five-yard rushing touchdown and two-point conversion by Bryce Konen; Gabriela Rodriguez-Juarez with a three-yard rushing touchdown; Conrad Tuffly,12-yard rushing touchdown; Jason Edwards, 3-yard scoring run; and a 42-yard scoring pass from Tuffly to Justus Humes.
The Kings are now 1-4 overall, but more importantly, are 1-0 in 4A Copper Sky Region play.
Gila Ridge High School lost its 4A Skyline Region opener to Phoenix-Greenway Friday night inside Veterans Memorial Stadium, dropping a 27-14 decision to the Demons.
Gila Ridge is now 2-3 overall, 0-1 in region play.
No other information was provided.
BUCKEYE – A sub-par performance by Yuma Catholic High School cost the Shamrocks a 28-18 loss here Friday night at host Verrado High School.
“We didn’t play as well as we can play,” said Yuma Catholic coach Rhett Stallworth.
“We had a lot of drooped passes, balls in receivers’ hands. That was a problem. And we didn’t establish the running game, and we tried. And we had blown assignments on defense. It was a whole group effort.
“We could have won, if we play our a game we would have won. But we didn’t play our game. We dropped 10 balls.
“At some point there has to be accountability too for people on the field who don’t have helmets on,” added Stallworth.
Yuma Catholic is now 4-1.
Raiders fall to Wolverines
TOLLESON – In a battle between two teams each looking for their second win of the season, Cibola High School came up short, dropping a 32-16 decision to host Tolleson High School here Friday night.
“We started off in a descent rhythm early but ultimately we had too many penalties (13 penalties for 102 yards) to overcome and defensively we struggled tackling early on,” said Cibola Coach Kasey Koepplin.
“We threw a couple interceptions early that set us back a bit and turned into scoring opportunities for them.
“In the second half our defense caused some turnovers and gave us some extra opportunities to turn into points. Overall our guys played hard, but we just had too many mistakes early to overcome the 26-point halftime deficit.”
Raiders quarterback Carter Rutledge was 17-for-26 for 197 yards and a touchdown. He was intercepted twice.
Andrew McNair had 57 rushing yards and a touchdown for the Raiders; Leo Aguilar had 58 yards receiving; and Isaiah Arriola had 133 yards receiving and a touchdown.
The Raiders are now 1-5 on the season. Friday’s loss was also Cibola’s first game in the 6A Desert Southwest Region.
Criminals turn back Coyotes
PHOENIX – Yuma High School came back from being down early to defeat host Arizona Lutheran Academy 20-12 here Friday night.
After falling behind 6-0 in the first quarter, Yuma came.back with a 30-yard scoring strike from Reggie Antone to Gio Robinson, then watched Manny Garcia scored on a 65-yard punt return with 30 seconds to go in the half, to lead 13-6.
In the second half Jesus Villapudua scored on a 24-yard run for the Criminals final score.
Yuma then got the ball back with two minutes remaining after stopping Arizona Lutheran on 4th and seven from their 36-yard line and ran the clock out.
“The kids battled hard,” said Yuma Coach Bo Siebel. “It feels good to win a close game and get back on the winning track.”
The Criminals are now 4-3 overall.