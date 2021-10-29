The 2A Hassayampa region championship and an automatic berth to the state playoffs were within reach for the Antelope Rams entering Friday’s contest against Trivium Prep.
Simple, if you win, you’re in.
Instead, the Crimson Knights punched their ticket to the postseason with a convincing 45-6 victory over the Rams.
Antelope had two weeks to clinch a possible berth, but they were outscored 53-6 in the final two games.
“We (went) 6-4. That’s still a decent season,” said Antelope head coach Gary Mauldin. “We have to get in the weight room and start preparing for next year. I’m not disappointed in the players at all. They never gave up … In no way am I disappointed in them. I’m disappointed we didn’t make the playoffs and (win) the region.”
The Achilles’ heel all season for Antelope was its offense. The Rams struggled mightily in big games in that department and it carried over into the regular season finale with playoff implications on the line.
“Offense didn’t generate,” said Mauldin. “We kept giving (Trivium Prep) short field (position).
The Rams’ lone touchdown came from Kenan Ragels on a 53-yard post route.
And Antelope’s defense unit – the strength of this team – failed to halt the Crimson Knights’ running game. With Trivium’s quarterback injuring his hand in the first quarter, the Crimson Knights relied heavily on the ground game. It worked.
“They shut down the passing game and they went to some counters and outside sweeps and things of that nature,” said Mauldin.
