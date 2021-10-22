Winning the 2A Hassayampa region got that much more difficult for the Antelope Rams following a stunning 8-0 loss to St. John Paul II Friday night.
The eight points are the fewest Antelope has allowed in a loss since a 7-6 defeat to Imperial (Calif.) in 1995.
“It was a very big defensive battle,” Antelope head coach Gary Mauldin said. “We had them staggered and forced them into things they normally wouldn’t do … They went to a Power-I running game and that was hard to stop.”
Antelope (6-3) and St. John Paul II (5-3) remained scoreless for three quarters until the Lions finally punched a touchdown in and converted on the two-point conversion.
The Rams’ offense looked much different in Friday’s loss. Several players were absent from practice this week and Jose Soto – the defensive tackle who has emerged as a force in the Rams’ rushing attack – was unable to go offensively.
“There were a lot of obstacles and adversity we had to overcome tonight,” Mauldin said. “I think we did that defensively, but weren’t able to offensively.”
The Rams and Lions are now tied for second in the region, with St. John Paul II owning the tiebreaker. However, winning the Hassayampa region title isn’t out of play quite yet for Antelope. With a win over Trivium Prep next week, there could be a three-way tie atop the standings and the team with the most AIA power points in the 2A rankings will clinch the automatic region champion berth into the postseason.
