Antelope starting quarterback Jonathan Whitley orchestrated a game-winning drive to upend Glendale Prep 36-34 Friday night.
The Rams’ drive was capped off by Jesus Murrieta’s 36-yard touchdown scamper. The offense in total had over 250 yards on the ground.
“(Glendale Prep) looked a little tired,” Antelope assistant coach Rocky Jaime said. “So, we capitalized off that. We just pounded the ball with dives and quarterback sneaks.”
Murrieta finished his night with two touchdowns and 188 yards rushing.
The Rams’ offense operated on the ground for a majority of the night, as Whitley completed five of his eight pass attempts. Whitley did find the endzone once with his legs, and Kenan Ragels hauled in a touchdown reception for the Antelope offense.
Antelope (3-1) now hits the road for a 2A showdown against Parker next Friday.
“It looks good going (in there) 3-1,” Jaime said. “We had some breakdowns defensively … Things look good. We showed (tonight) we can move the ball on the ground.”