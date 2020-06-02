Yuma Golf and Country Club is set to hold an Antigua Junior Prep Tour (AJPT) event June 8. It is the second tournament of the summer for the Yuma District that participates in the golf circuit.
Registration is currently open and available for boys and girls from ages 5-18. There is a membership fee to join the tour and prices vary for each upcoming tournament.
There are nine different districts throughout the Southwest competing for 144 spots in the AJPT Championship held at Oakcreek Country Club in Sedona. Despite teeing it up against local talent each Monday, you also have to qualify against golfers participating in tournaments throughout the state.
“We play six different courses and play every Monday,” local PGA Professional Mark Croft said.
On Monday, the tour held its first event at Desert Hills Golf Club. Outside of this upcoming tournament at YGCC, the tour will play events at Cocopah Golf Resort, Mesa Del Sol Golf Club, Rio Colorado Golf Course and the Foothills Executive Golf Course.
18 players participated in the event at Desert Hills and nearly 25 have signed up for the tournament at YGCC.
“We’re very excited about the future of golf here in Yuma,” Croft said. “I’ve been working with this program for over 20 years”
For more information, visit http://www.southwestpga.com/juniorgolf/antiguapreptour. You can also contact Mark Croft via email at mark@markcroftgolf.com or via phone at (928) – 304–1008.