A recent report from the Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) informs us they are seeking to bolster its pool of hunters who apply to be randomly selected throughout the year for specific population management hunts. Population management hunts enhance the department’s ability to meet population and habitat management objectives when traditional harvest strategies are not meeting these objectives. At this time, two separate population management hunts for antlerless elk (and/or a few “any” elk) are planned for this month in portions of Game Management Units 3A, 3B North and 4B North, near Snowflake, Ariz. The dates for these hunts are pending.
Only those hunters who have submitted a Hunter Pool Application for population management hunts will have a chance to be drawn. Applicants should note that if they choose to participate in a population management hunt, and fill their annual bag limit for that species, they cannot take part in a general season for that species even if selected through the standard draw process. A successful hunter is still eligible to purchase a bonus point for elk in the upcoming general draw, however. AZGFD encourages all interested hunters to complete a Hunter Pool Application, which can be found – along with detailed information about population management hunts – on Page 59 of the “2021-2022 Arizona Hunting Regulations.” NOTE: Because of deadline considerations in the printing of regulation booklets, an expiration date of “Dec. 31, 2021” will appear in the upper left corner of the application. Applicants should simply cross out that date and write in “Dec. 31, 2022.”
Applicants should mail their completed application and nonrefundable application fee of $13 for residents, or $15 for nonresidents (do not send cash), to: Arizona Game and Fish Department, Attn.: Drawer FAB, 5000 W. Carefree Highway, Phoenix, Ariz., 85086-5000. A few points about population management hunts:
- AZGFD will purge the Hunter Pool Application list Dec. 31 each year. An application may be submitted at any time during the year (do not include the Hunter Pool Application with a hunt permit-tag application. Each application must be sent separately.).
- If selected during a random drawing for a population management hunt, the department will attempt to contact the applicant within a 24-hour period. If that applicant cannot be contacted, their application will be returned to the pool for inclusion in future population management hunts that year.
- If a successful applicant agrees to participate in a population management hunt, it is likely that person will be asked to arrive in the field to hunt within a few days of being contacted. The purchase of a restricted nonpermit-tag and applicable hunt license prior to hunting is required.
- An applicant will not gain or lose bonus points when applying for or particiating in a population management hunt.
Hunt happenings
DEADLINE TO APPLY FOR ELK OR PRONGHORNS FEB. 8TH: Don’t kick yourself later when it dawns on you that you didn’t apply.
QUAIL SEASON CONTINUING: Circle Sunday, Feb. 6, on your calendars. That’s when the season ends for the state’s three main species – Gambel’s, scaled and Mearns’. The general bag limit is 15 quail per day in the aggregate, of which no more than eight may be Mearns’ quail. The general possession limit is 45 quail in the aggregate, of which no more than 15 Gambel’s, scaled or California quail in the aggregate may be taken in any one day. The 45-quail possession limit may include 24 Mearns’ quail, of which no more than eight may be taken in any one day.
YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB: – A new raffle, with tickets available now, for a HENRY Big Boy 30-30 Winchester Rifle. Check it out at yvrgc.org. Information is also there for the raffle for a 2021 Ford Bronco 4X4. Don’t miss checking on each of these great raffles. Call Pat Headington at 928-257-8143 with questions.
DESERT YUMA DOVES: Any woman interested in learning about firearms, shooting, hunting, being in the outdoors as well as wildlife conservation and putting it all to good use can attend meetings – 6 p.m. every 3rd Thursday – this month Jan. 20th at Brewers off Ave. B – you’ll be most welcome. Questions? Call Catherine Thompson at 928-580-9012 or email Tanja Eiben at tpeppermintpatty@yahoo.com. Ladies are welcome to become a club member – call Tanja at 928-581-6851.
Fishing clubs
YUMA HIGH SCHOOL BASS FISHING CLUB: Open to both Junior High and High School students. David Parrish and his crew are back working with the young anglers so it’ll be a great year for all the kids with a lot of learning going on. If any Yuma area student is interested in teaming up with the group, call David Parrish at 928-941-6168 for answers to any questions you might have and when I learn something I’ll pass it on to you.
YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB: Keep a check on this column for Bass Tournament dates, times, etc. as soon as I receive them from the Chairmen. Contact Pat Headington at 928-941-6168 or visit him at 585levy@gmail.com with questions.
AMERICAN BASS – YUMA REGION: Jimmy Waits is now the contact person attempting to locate someone to handle bass tournaments for ABA here when the season rolls around again. Call Jimmy at 928-210-3372.
Shooting sports:
YUMA TERRITORIAL LONGRIFLES RENDEZVOUS – JAN. 13-16, 2022: Check here next week for results of this years Rendezvous at Adair Park black powder range. Regular black powder matches will begin again week-ends. Call Glanda Graves at 928-580-0915.
4-H SHOOTING SPORTS: If your youngster is interested in getting into the Shooting Sports in the Yuma area, they should get together with a 4-H club in the Yuma area to be eligible to do so.
YUMA TRAP AND SKEET CLUB: Saturday and Sunday matches held at the Adair Park range 8 a.m. to 12-noon with Tuesday and Thursday matches 12-noon to 4 p.m. with sign up range fee $1 paid at the club house prior to shooting. Non-Member fee $7, Member fee $5 per round of 25 targets. Please use small bills or check. Eye & Hearing protection required. Call Bob Avila at 928-580-0918.
CHOLLA RIFLE & PISTOL CLUB: NRA open matches at Adair Park include – Silhouette Match, $5 Fee per gun, 4th Saturday now through March, Nov., Dec.; Big Bore Long Range Pistol, Cowboy Lever Action Rifle; Pistol Cartridge Lever Action Rifle; .22 Lever Action Rifleman ; 2nd Saturdays – now through March, Nov., Dec. – Black Powder Cartridge & Vintage Military Rifle Silhouette or Fun Match; Vintage Military Rifle is any military rifle built up to 1952 – No M14’s allowed. Chicken’s shot standing, pigs, turkeys, rams shot off of ground rest, Replicating military positions while shooting; Bench Rest 1/2 size targets will also be shot – all Center Fire calibers shot at 200, 300, 385, 500 meters. Other shoots: Each Tuesday 8 a.m. Schutzen .22 Rifle Match at black powder range – 20 shots bench rest at 100 yds and 20 shots standing at 100 yds; Bench rest match 50 shots at 50 yds, all shot on alternate Tuesdays. Each Wednesday 8 a.m. – informal get together for fun & Plinking off bench or standing. Practice shooting skills, test ammo for the gun you want to shoot. open to all. Each Wednesday 9 a.m. until finished – BPCR .22 silhouette, .22 Long Range Silhouette match. Each Friday 8 a.m. – .22 rimfire rifle or pistol and pistol caliber Lever Rifles or Pistols. MONTHLY NRL: 3RD Saturday all year. All shooters welcome! Instructions provided as necessary. Cartridges must not result in damage to targets – no belted magnums. Small bore is .22 long rifle ammo (no .22 magnums). Start times: Sign up 8-8:30 a.m. Call President Rick Kelley 928-502-0736 or visit rickinyuma@gmail.com;
HIGH POWER RIFLE & PISTOL CLUB OF YUMA: Visit hprifleyuma.com or call Joseph Murek at 928-627-4556 to learn their shooting schedule at the Adair Park big bore range as well as learning about their Junior Shooting Program.
YUMA MATCHMASTERS: Monthly matches ongoing with the PRACTICAL USPSA the 2nd Sunday, COWBOY SASS, THE 4th Sunday (no shoots July & August), COWBOY FAST DRAW, 3rd Sunday, STEEL MATCHES – 1st Saturdays, MULTI-GUN/PCC matches 1st Sunday, NATIONAL RIFLE LEAGUE (NRL) .22 The 2nd Saturday. Check Yuma Matchmasters.com, Facebook or call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598.
- SOUTHWEST BOWHUNTERS: Sunday Archery Shoots 7-10-a.m. ALL Archers Welcome! WALK THE TRAIL INVITATIONAL SHOOT 2nd week-end in February – check here for details next week, MEMORIAL DAY 2-day fun shoot with Field and Animal rounds throughout the fall/winter seasons along with regular archery shoots all year long. Call Rick Bielke at 928-750-6279 with questions. The SWBH is proud to support other clubs’ events in addition to their own. If you know of any events that aren’t displayed here, please send the information for that event to info@southwestbowhunters.net>, and we will gladly post them to our site. Call Rick or email the club at info@southwestbowhunters.net. All shooting at ranges is done at the Adair Park Shooting Facility located approximately 15 miles N.E. of Yuma off east HWY 95. PRACTICE MAKES PERFECT: If you are a avid hunter, no matter what shooting discipline you prefer, who has applied or will be applying for a hunt, now is the time to get in plenty of practice for a successful hunt. Participating in scheduled shoots held by maintaining clubs at the Adair Park ranges is a good way to get that needed practice. Scheduled Shooting is always open to the public when ranges are in use as noted above and also open for use by the shooting public during the week from dawn to dusk, and free of charge when scheduled shooting is not taking place. Give them a call – you’ll be glad you did!
Contact me – with questions or concerns – at jeanrenegade@gmail.com. I’ll be glad to hear.