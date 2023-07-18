Arizona Western College athletic programs continued their success in the classroom in the 2022-23 school year as 34 Arizona Western student-athletes were named to the NJCAA All-Academic teams as announced by the NJCAA on Monday morning.
Each year the NJCAA recognizes student-athletes for their hard work in the classroom, awarding student-athletes who achieve a grade point average of 3.60 or high All-Academic distinction.
Five Arizona Western student-athletes were named NJCAA All-Academic First Team, earning a 4.00 GPA. Marees Williams (Men’s Basketball), Roland Marte (Baseball), Patrycja Rykala (Volleyball), Natalie Gonzalez (Softball), and Valerie Joaquin (Softball) were all named NJCAA All-Academic First Team honorees.
In addition to the five Matador student-athletes named to the NJCAA All-Academic First Team, 17 were honored as NJCAA All-Academic Second Team members. Shoki Yoshida (Men’s Soccer), Logan Allard (Men’s Soccer), Jaeda Centeno (Women’s Soccer), Jonathan Garcia (Men’s Soccer), Mia Grgicevich (Women’s Soccer), Paulina Fierro (Women’s Soccer), Nadia Aceves Padilla (Women’s Soccer), Alyssa Savilla (Volleyball), MacKenzie Barney (Softball), Marcus Graham (Baseball), Maddison Zugna (Women’s Basketball), Cianna Thomas (Women’s Basketball), Jasmine Molina (Softball), Luis Ortner (Men’s Soccer), Camil Vergara (Men’s Soccer), Lara Erdmann (Volleyball), and Desiree Moran (Softball) all earned a GPA of 3.80 to 3.99 to qualify for the NJCAA All-Academic Second Team.
Rounding out the list of Matadors who were honored for their academic success were 12 student-athletes who posted a GPA of 3.60 to 3.79, earning them a spot on the NJCAA All-Academic Third Team. Evan Butts (Men’s Basketball), Lucas Pimont (Men’s Soccer), Kourtney Celaya (Women’s Soccer), Jessie Garcia (Softball), Ariana “GiGi” Garcia (Softball), Tia Kelk (Women’s Soccer), Jared Davis (Baseball), Cambell Young (Men’s Soccer), Anette Juarez (Softball), Juan Gil (Baseball), Maria de los Lirios Rizo Ruiz de Alarcon (Women’s Soccer), Itzayana Gonzalez (Softball) all represented Arizona Western on the NJCAA All-Academic Third Team.
Six of the Arizona Western College athletic programs were also recognized for their achievements in the classroom, being named NJCAA Academic Teams of the Year. Volleyball led the way for the Matadors, posting a department-best 3.49 GPA while Softball, Women’s Soccer, Men’s Soccer, Baseball, and Men’s Basketball all earned a GPA of 3.0 or better to earn Academic Team of the Year honors.