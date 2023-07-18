Arizona Western College athletic programs continued their success in the classroom in the 2022-23 school year as 34 Arizona Western student-athletes were named to the NJCAA All-Academic teams as announced by the NJCAA on Monday morning.

Each year the NJCAA recognizes student-athletes for their hard work in the classroom, awarding student-athletes who achieve a grade point average of 3.60 or high All-Academic distinction.

