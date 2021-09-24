Have yourself a night, Isaiah Arriola.
The junior wide receiver/defensive back is coming into his own these past two weeks. After a four-touchdown performance last week, Arriola produced another four-touchdown night in Cibola’s 38-25 win over Westview.
“He’s a beast,” Cibola head coach Steven Fritz said.
Arriola caught three receiving touchdowns and recorded a pick-six defensively.
The 13-point margin of victory is the first win of the year for the Raiders (1-3 AIA).
“It feels pretty good,” Fritz said following the win. “Anytime you win in Phoenix after a long bus ride, it feels good … The kids responded to adversity.”
The Raiders had a comfortable two-score cushion at the half, but two plays into the second half, the game was tied at 25. Westview scored on its opening play, before returning a fumble for a touchdown on Cibola’s first snap of the half.
“It’s not the way you want to start a half,” Fritz said. “But I am proud and happy for the kids not to drop their heads.”
Cibola responded with two more scores of its own and was led by senior quarterback Andrey Acosta. Acosta, a week after a four-passing-touchdown game last week, tossed five touchdowns in Friday’s win.
George Garcia and Zach Stultz each had rushing touchdowns.
“We were able to establish the run,” Fritz said.
The Raiders can celebrate this win for a few hours, but the focus quickly turns to next week’s opponent, Yuma High.
