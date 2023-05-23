On Monday evening, the Yuma Civic Center hosted the Yuma Sun/Yuma Rotary Club All-Region Team Sports Awards Banquet, an annual event to recognize the best and top-performing athletes and coaches of Yuma County for fall, winter and spring sports.

San Luis boys soccer coach Jesus Rojas took home the Coach of the Year Award after leading his Sidewinders to the 6A State Championship Game for the second time in three years.

