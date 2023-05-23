On Monday evening, the Yuma Civic Center hosted the Yuma Sun/Yuma Rotary Club All-Region Team Sports Awards Banquet, an annual event to recognize the best and top-performing athletes and coaches of Yuma County for fall, winter and spring sports.
San Luis boys soccer coach Jesus Rojas took home the Coach of the Year Award after leading his Sidewinders to the 6A State Championship Game for the second time in three years.
For the third year in a row, San Luis went undefeated in the regular season, 39 straight victories without a loss. San Luis has also won 21 straight against Yuma County opponents dating back to January 7, 2020.
The Sidewinders scored 58 goals against Yuma schools, conceding zero. The Sidewinders set a school record 10 clean sheets, allowing just four goals in 13 regular season games and two more across their four-game playoff run. Seven Sidewinders were named to the 6A All-Conference First Team this season and Rojas was named the 6A Desert Southwest Region Coach of the Year.
Rojas beat out fellow nominees Jarred Lackey, head softball coach at Yuma Catholic, Jeff Welsing, head boys wrestling coach at Yuma Catholic, Jamie Nicewander, head boys soccer coach at Kofa and Airam Moreno, head boys wrestling coach at Kofa.
For Male Athlete of the Year, Yuma Catholic junior Trenton Blomquist took home the honors, beating Damian Moreno of Kofa, Alan Ornelas of Cibola and Joseph Bowen of Yuma High.
Part of the YC offensive line, Blomquist proved his value by protecting his record-breaking quarterback Richard Stallworth. This mark earned Blomquist recognition on the 4A All-State Team and the Yuma Sun/Yuma Rotary Club Football Offensive All-Region Team.
After back-to-back third place finishes in the state tournament in wrestling, Blomquist was determined to do better. Beginning the season at 190 pounds, he won 46 straight matches. With an eventual record of 65-1 and four event wins, Blomquist’s only loss came to the eventual Division I 190-pound state champion, a wrestler whom he beat two out of three times. For state, Blomquist dropped weight classes to 175 and won the Division IV State Championship at 175 pounds with four straight wins by pinfall, including a 30 second pin in the finals. This performance earned him marks as the 2022-23 Yuma Sun/Yuma Rotary Club Boys Wrestler of the Year.
For Female Athlete of the Year, Cibola senior Rori Hoffmeyer won over fellow Raider Sierra Bomhower, Rian Martinez of Yuma Catholic and Kennedy Farrar of Gila Ridge.
Hoffmeyer was a standout in volleyball, basketball and track and field.
In volleyball, she led the team with 107 kills, more than double the total she put up the year prior. She also led the Raiders with 21 aces and 81 blocks, giving her a spot on the 6A Desert Southwest All-Region First Team.
In basketball, Hoffmeyer led Cibola with 12.2 rebounds per game and two blocks per game, dominating the paint. She also contributed on offense with eight points and two assists per game. She finished second in rebounds and fifth in blocks in 6A, also logging nine double-doubles on the year for ninth-best in 6A. She was selected as the Region Defensive Player of the Year and a member of the Yuma Sun/Yuma Rotary Club Girls Basketball All-Region Team.
In the spring, she took first place at the YUHSD Championships. She also set a new PR of 5’0” on the season. Rori qualified for the Division I State Championships, placing eighth. She was also the only female from Yuma to be invited to the new AIA State Championship meet. She was selected for the Girls Track & Field All-Region team.
She will play basketball at Pima in Tucson this upcoming winter.