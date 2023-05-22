The Yuma Sun/Yuma Rotary Club sports awards program is back on Monday evening, recapping and honoring the athletes of the 2022-23 sports calendar.
The program will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Yuma Civic Center, climaxing with the announcement of the 2022-23 Male and Female Athletes of the Year, as well as the Coach of the Year.
Only school officials, athletes receiving awards and their families are invited to attend the event. Tickets will be sold at the door for $15 each.
Finalists for the top awards are:
MALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
Alan Ornelas, Cibola junior
An outstanding runner across long distances in both cross country and track, Alan Ornelas made his mark as a junior for Cibola.
In cross country, Ornelas won both the Southwest Invite and the YUHSD Championship, winning district with a time of 16:30. He finished top 30 in the Division I state meet in 27th place, a 15th place finish in section.
In the spring, he was the runner-up in the 1600 and 3200 meters in the district championships, as well as a part of the winning 4x800 relay team and ranked top 20 in the state. His personal bests from this season are 4:38 in the 1600 and 10.09 in the 3200.
Damian Moreno, Kofa senior
A nominee for Male Athlete of the Year last year, Damian Moreno is back this year after competing in cross country and wrestling.
Wanting to stay in shape and push himself during the wrestling offseason, Moreno once again ran for the Kings, earning himself an All-Region Team selection with a fifth-place finish at district, helping Kofa qualify for state.
A part of the legendary Moreno wrestling lineage, Damian put together another fantastic season in his senior year. After a 72-match undefeated streak and back-to-back Division I state championships at 106 pounds, Moreno challenged himself to go up a weight class, wrestling at 113 pounds. He compiled a 44-5 record, taking first place in two of four events and second in the other two. He placed second in sectionals and made the state finals for the third time in his illustrious career, finishing as the Division II 113 pound runner-up.
Joseph Bowen,
Yuma High senior
Joseph Bowen was the most accomplished three-sport athlete among male athletes in Yuma County this season.
In football, Bowen made the 3A West All-Region First Team, becoming a leader on a Criminals squad which posted its first winning season in 14 years.
Bowen continued to bring his passion and commitment to the mat, battling all the way to second place in sectionals, a city championship as a heavyweight and a second-place finish in the Division 3 championships at 285 pounds. He was once nicknamed “Bowen Airlines” for his explosive feet-to-back throws.
In the spring, Bowen participated in the major throwing events, discus and shot put. According to MileSplit AZ, Bowen posted a discus throw and PR of 101-feet, 4-inches, a mark good enough to win the district title in the event.
Trenton Blomquist,
Yuma Catholic junior
A two-sport athlete, Trenton Blomquist excelled in football and wrestling for Yuma Catholic as a junior this year.
Part of the YC offensive line, Blomquist proved his value by protecting his record-breaking quarterback Richard Stallworth. This mark earned Blomquist recognition on the 4A All-State Team and the Yuma Sun/Yuma Rotary Club Football Offensive All-Region Team.
Beginning the wrestling season at 190 pounds, Blomquist won 46 straight matches. Ultimately, he went 65-1 with four event wins. For state, Blomquist dropped weight classes to 175 and won the Division IV State Championship at 175 pounds with four straight wins by pinfall, including a 30 second pin in the finals. This performance earned him marks as the 2022-23 Yuma Sun/Yuma Rotary Club Boys Wrestler of the Year.
FEMALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
Rori Hoffmeyer, Cibola senior
A Female Athlete of the Year nominee as a junior, Rori Hoffmeyer once again played three sports this year – volleyball, basketball and track and field.
In volleyball, Hoffmeyer led the team with 107 kills, more than double the total she put up the year prior. She also led the Raiders with 21 aces and 81 blocks, giving her a spot on the 6A Desert Southwest All-Region First Team.
In basketball, Hoffmeyer led Cibola with 12.2 rebounds per game and 2 blocks per game, dominating the paint. She also contributed on offense with 8 points and 2 assists per game. She finished second in rebounds and fifth in blocks in 6A, also logging 9 double-doubles on the year for ninth-best in 6A. She was selected as the Region Defensive Player of the Year and a member of the Yuma Sun/Yuma Rotary Club Girls Basketball All-Region Team.
In the spring, she took first place at the YUHSD Championships. She also set a new PR of 5’0” on the season. Hoffmeyer qualified for the Division I State Championships, placing eighth. She was also the only female from Yuma to be invited to the new AIA State Championship meet. She was selected for the Girls Track & Field All-Region team.
Sierra Bomhower, Cibola junior
Last year’s Female Athlete of the Year, Bomhower returns as a nominee in her junior year after strong seasons in volleyball and basketball for the Raiders.
In volleyball, Bomhower recorded 77 kills, 61 blocks, 134 ball handling assists, 36 serve receptions and a 71 percent serve average. She was named the 6A Desert Southwest Region Offensive Player of the Year and a member of the Volleyball All-Region Team.
Staying on the court, Bomhower was one of the most prolific scorers in all of 6A, averaging 16.6 points per game, eighth in scoring across the conference. She also provided 3.4 rebounds per game, 2 assists per game and 2 steals per game. She hit the 1,000 point mark this year as a junior. Just like in volleyball, she was named 6A Desert Southwest Region Offensive Player of the Year and selected to the Girls Basketball All-Region Team.
Kennedy Farrar,
Gila Ridge sophomore
The youngest nominee, sophomore Kennedy Farrar put together an impressive breakout season in wrestling and track for the Hawks, putting herself and her school’s girls wrestling program on the map with her talent, potential and overall desire to be the best.
In wrestling, Kennedy bounced back from a sixth place finish in the Division I State Championships last year amassing a 30-3 record, as well as a third-place finish in this year’s Division I State Championships. She won three of four events during the season and also beat the eventual Division I state champion. At the national level, she was named an All-American at the Folkstyle National Championships, finishing fourth as a representative of Team Arizona. She was the Girls Wrestler of the Year.
In track, Farrar pushed her physical limits. In just her first season, she ran the best 100-meter dash time in Yuma with a PR of 13.39. She also tried pole vault, taking second place at the YUHSD Championships. She was selected for the Girls Track and Field All-Region Team.
Rian Martinez, Yuma Catholic senior
An outstanding three-sport athlete, Martinez was a standout in volleyball, basketball and track and field, making another appearance as a nominee for Female Athlete of the Year after she was nominated as a junior.
In volleyball for Yuma Catholic, she recorded 292 kills, 69 aces, 22 blocks, 176 digs and 124 serve receptions. She was named the 3A West Region Offensive Player of the Year, made the Mary J Goldy All-Tournament Team and was selected as the Volleyball Player of the Year.
In basketball, Martinez averaged 10.4 points per game, 8.7 rebounds per game, 3.3 assists per game, 3.2 steals per game and 3.5 blocks per game. She also recorded a triple double during the season. She was named to the 3A West All-Region First Team and Girls Basketball All-Region Team.
In track and field, Martinez tried her hand at the javelin, setting a new school record and PR of 108’3”, qualifying for the Division IV State Championships and meeting her season goal. Her mark is also second overall in school history for boys and girls. She was named to the Girls Track and Field All-Region Team, a clean sweep of three All-Region selections on the year.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Airam Moreno, Kofa wrestling
His third year as the head wrestling coach at Kofa, Moreno coached the Kings to a third place finish in the Division II State Championships.
Moreno produced his third state champion, sophomore Daniel Alire, at 106 pounds. He coached two more Kings to appearances in the finals, along with a third-place finisher and fourth-place finisher.
Another member of the storied Moreno family, he hopes to add more history to the rich legacy of Kofa wrestling.
Jamie Nicewander, Kofa soccer
Kofa soccer coach Jamie Nicewander led the Kings all the way to a 5A semifinal appearance.
Nicewander coached his son, 2022-2023 Yuma Sun/Yuma Rotary Club Boys Soccer Player of the Year Tiernan Nicewander, to a historic season in which he scored 37 goals and 11 assists, making the 5A All-State Team.
The Kings went 8-4 on the season with a 5-1 record in region competition, winning the 5A Central Valley Region title.
Jesus Rojas, San Luis soccer
San Luis coach Jesus Rojas led his mighty Sidewinders squad back to the 6A State Championship Game for the second time in three years.
For the third year in a row, San Luis went undefeated in the regular season, 39 straight victories without a loss. San Luis has also won 21 straight against Yuma County opponents dating back to January 7, 2020.
The Sidewinders scored 58 goals against Yuma schools, conceding zero. They also set a school record 10 clean sheets, allowing just four goals in 13 regular season games and two more across their four-game playoff run.
Seven Sidewinders were named to the 6A All-Conference First Team this season and Rojas was named the 6A Desert Southwest Region Coach of the Year.
Jarred Lackey, Yuma Catholic softball
His third year at the helm of YC softball, Lackey rebounded from a 12-11 season last year, leading a young Yuma Catholic team all the way to the 3A State semifinals.
YC went 26-2 this year, the team’s best season since the Shamrocks lost just two games in 2016. Catholic went a perfect 12-0 in section play, winning the 3A West Region title. Lackey was named the 3A West Region Coach of the Year.
Jeff Welsing, Yuma Catholic wrestling
Welsing returns as a nominee after appearing last season. With two Division IV state champions – Hunter Hancock and Trenton Blomquist – the Shamrocks finished as the state runner-up.
Welsing also led three other wrestlers to the finals, along with eight total place-winners in the tournament. Four of his wrestlers were selected to the All-Region Team.
After his state championship win at Yuma High, Welsing has now produced 11 state champions during his coaching career – four Shamrocks and seven Criminals.