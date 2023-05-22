The Yuma Sun/Yuma Rotary Club sports awards program is back on Monday evening, recapping and honoring the athletes of the 2022-23 sports calendar.

The program will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Yuma Civic Center, climaxing with the announcement of the 2022-23 Male and Female Athletes of the Year, as well as the Coach of the Year.

